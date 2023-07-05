Donald Trump claims Ron DeSantis campaign in ‘total disarray’ after New Hampshire ‘performance’

Donald Trump is thumping Ron DeSantis for how he spent his Independence Day.

The former President took to Truth Social with a withering appraisal of the Florida Governor’s sojourn to New Hampshire for a doubleheader of July 4 parades.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is getting absolutely ‘demolished’ for yesterday’s performance in New Hampshire,” Trump contended. “No crowds, no enthusiasm, no interest. His Campaign is in total disarray. He’s hurting himself very badly for 2028. See, loyalty does matter with Patriots!”

DeSantis marched in a pair of July 4th parades in the towns of Wolfeboro and Merrimack, a ritual that campaigns and candidates indulged Tuesday.

The Wolfeboro event was streamed on local community access television, and scattered “USA” chants greeted the Governor, his wife, and a handful of supporters as they passed by the cameras. If he offered remarks ahead of that morning parade, they were not memorialized.

“Great to be here in New Hampshire. I’m surprised we had such a great turnout given how the weather was like this. But I think everyone knows that in New England, you just have to be prepared for any weather,” DeSantis said after the rainy Merrimack event, promising that his campaign would be “doing so much more here.”

DeSantis wasn’t alone in Merrimack. Primary rivals Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina also were on hand for the Granite State get together.

The Governor’s trip followed up on recent grim polls.

The latest St. Anselm College Survey Center poll shows former President Donald Trump leading DeSantis, 47% to 19% in a crowded field. DeSantis has lost 10 points since the poll’s last administration, with Trump gaining 5, meaning that DeSantis’ deficit has more than doubled since the spring.

A New Hampshire Journal-Coefficient poll of more than 900 likely voters taken June 14-16 showed the Florida Governor with just 13% support. That number put him a staggering 34 points behind Trump (47%), and just 4 points above Chris Christie.

A June National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely New Hampshire Republican Primary voters showed DeSantis with just 12% support.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 45% to 13% in a crowded field, and 49% to 25% if the race were between just the two of them.