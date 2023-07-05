Donald Trump claims Ron DeSantis campaign in ‘total disarray’ after New Hampshire ‘performance’

Donald Trump is thumping Ron DeSantis for how he spent his Independence Day.
The former President took to Truth Social with a withering appraisal of the Florida Governor’s sojourn to New Hampshire for a doubleheader of July 4 parades.
“Ron DeSanctimonious is getting absolutely ‘demolished’ for yesterday’s performance in New Hampshire,” Trump contended. “No crowds, no enthusiasm, no interest. His Campaign is in total disarray. He’s hurting himself very badly for 2028. See, loyalty does matter with Patriots!”
DeSantis marched in a pair of July 4th parades in the towns of Wolfeboro and Merrimack, a ritual that campaigns and candidates indulged Tuesday.
The Wolfeboro event was streamed on local community access television, and scattered “USA” chants greeted the Governor, his wife, and a handful of supporters as they passed by the cameras. If he offered remarks ahead of that morning parade, they were not memorialized.
“Great to be here in New Hampshire. I’m surprised we had such a great turnout given how the weather was like this. But I think everyone knows that in New England, you just have to be prepared for any weather,” DeSantis said after the rainy Merrimack event, promising that his campaign would be “doing so much more here.”
DeSantis wasn’t alone in Merrimack. Primary rivals Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina also were on hand for the Granite State get together.
The Governor’s trip followed up on recent grim polls.
The latest St. Anselm College Survey Center poll shows former President Donald Trump leading DeSantis, 47% to 19% in a crowded field. DeSantis has lost 10 points since the poll’s last administration, with Trump gaining 5, meaning that DeSantis’ deficit has more than doubled since the spring.
A New Hampshire Journal-Coefficient poll of more than 900 likely voters taken June 14-16 showed the Florida Governor with just 13% support. That number put him a staggering 34 points behind Trump (47%), and just 4 points above Chris Christie.
A June National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely New Hampshire Republican Primary voters showed DeSantis with just 12% support.
The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 45% to 13% in a crowded field, and 49% to 25% if the race were between just the two of them.
6 comments
Real Thomas Kaspar
July 5, 2023 at 5:08 pm
And the Biden’s spent the 4th trying to damage control Hunters Whitehouse cocaine baggy .
Dont Say FLA
July 5, 2023 at 5:14 pm
Okay I’ll bite on RTK’s change-of-subject bait.
Why are conservatives so obsessed with Biden’s son Hunter?
Don’t y’all know Hunter is like 50 years old? You don’t want Hunter. You can quit grooming him now. He’s OLD.
Dont Say FLA
July 5, 2023 at 5:10 pm
That high of 79 definitely kept the crowds away. LOL @ Rhonda thinking folks can’t find out what the weather was like. Stupid, stupid Rhonda.
My Take
July 5, 2023 at 5:19 pm
DeSSgustus may fall.
But Trumpy will be felled.
Parade Rhonda
July 5, 2023 at 5:27 pm
Rhonda went all the way to NH to be in a parade, but they stayed in their blackout SUV the whole time? With the blackout windows closed? Rhonda did not even do their princess wave?
What was there, a drag queen somewhere on the parade route? I hear drag queens are very dangerous.
Thomas Kaspar
July 5, 2023 at 5:42 pm
Joe Biden’s refusal to acknowledge his granddaughter makes him unfit to be president