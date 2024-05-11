Gov. DeSantis approves licensing, regulation changes for business operators

HB 1335, approved Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, will bring a number of changes to what businesses must do to comply with state law.

One such change involves the tobacco industry.

The legislation requires people permitted for or seeking to be permitted for a cigarette, tobacco product, nicotine, or cigar license to apply online with The Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.

It imposes another requirement on operators in the tobacco space, increasing the requirement for a tobacco product distributor corporate surety bond to $25,000, from $1,000.

Moving on to alcohol, the bill relaxes the “lookback period” in which prior felonies can be considered as license disqualifiers, from 15 years to 10 years. It also requires online applications similarly to the tobacco rule.

It’s not just vices that see regulation changes here, however, but other aspects of life’s ups and downs.

Namely, elevators.

Those applying for permits are now required to do so online with the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

Certified Public Accountants? They get similar treatment, with new requirements for online applications with DBPR.

Pilots also see changes that could impact diversity efforts. The bill ends what a bill analysis calls “a competency-based mentor program for minority persons” and “removes the requirement that DBPR must consider the minority and female status of applicants when qualifying deputy pilots.”

The bill has good news for barbers and cosmetologists licensed in other states, removing language that required them to be licensed in another jurisdiction for a year for their licenses to be accepted in Florida. Now, such reciprocity is instant.

Those involved in asbestos abatement can also breathe easier in a sense, with the bill removing previous requirements for bondability for contractors, which were previously in place for the sake of demonstrating financial responsibility. This will save them $100 each.

Specialty electrical contractors also get a break here. They are allowed to expand their business to non-electrical business signs.