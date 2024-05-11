May 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis signs off on new adoption regulations
Touching moment, touch of the hand of a small child and an adult woman. Mother and child, adoptive children, adoption. A white woman and a dark skinned child. Interracial relations, multiracial family

A.G. GancarskiMay 11, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Sexual assault test kits will have to be retained for 50 years starting in October under new law

APoliticalHeadlines

Update: Nearly 88,000 remain without power in counties affected by storm emergency declaration

APoliticalHeadlines

Jimmy Patronis dispatches anti-fraud teams to Leon and Gadsden counties

Touching moment, touch of the hand of a small child and an adult woman. Mother and child, adoptive children, adoption. A white woman and a dark skinned child. Interracial relations, multiracial family
Visitors, background checks, and more will see big changes.

Florida’s Governor has approved a package of reforms to the state’s adoption process.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on HB 1083, which updates Florida law and processes to bring them into federal compliance and offer more safeguards and input for potential adoptees.

One major change: the legislation will align the Department of Children and Families’ background checks with federal requirements. After a satisfactory check of criminal records, all household members have seven days to submit fingerprints to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Visitors to homes are under scrutiny as well, with DCF checking the names of certain non-residents for criminal history, including those who will be in the home for five straight days or seven days within a 30-day period.

The bill also sets up a process to deal with orphans, allowing what a bill analysis calls an “interested party” to “file a petition for permanent commitment.”

Additionally, the legislation creates a mechanism for emergency removals of children from permanent placement if there is probable cause to believe the child has been abused, neglected, or abandoned by the person that adopted them.

The legislation cuts in half the time needed for interim placements, down from six months to three months if the so-called “successor guardian” knows the child.

The bill also provides more financial incentives to adopt for certain people. A state employee, veteran, law enforcement officer, health care practitioner, tax collector, or service member can get  $25,000 for adopting difficult to place children, or $10,000 for children judged to be less difficult to place.

As well, the legislation ends public access to the statewide adoption exchange platform, limiting visibility to those people who have completed adoptive home studies or are about to finish those. It also allows children aged 12 or older to pick the pictures they use on the web portal.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis dispatches anti-fraud teams to Leon and Gadsden counties

nextUpdate: Nearly 88,000 remain without power in counties affected by storm emergency declaration

One comment

  • rick whitaker

    May 11, 2024 at 12:26 pm

    this all sounds horrible. i see the religious freaks running everything and kids getting shafted. the money offered to take in problem kids, wow, what a bad plan. desantis is now going to have more power to torture kids. remember the troubled kid that came back to the christian school in nashville to shoot the teacher that tortured her as a child by doing the christian de-programming of gay kids.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories
After brutal storms, Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency, activates Florida National Guard
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more