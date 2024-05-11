Jimmy Patronis dispatches anti-fraud teams to Leon and Gadsden counties

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is sending his Disaster Fraud Action Strike Team (DFAST) to Leon and Gadsden counties following a severe storm which left tens of thousands without power.

The law enforcement team will work with residents to help spot post-storm fraud and make sure contractors are acting properly while repairing the damage.

“Just minutes after a storm, the bad actors and scam artists will swoop in and try to take advantage of people at their most vulnerable time. It’s despicable and that’s why I have deployed my Disaster Fraud Action Strike Team to the Panhandle area, including Leon and Gadsden counties, to be on the lookout for bad actors trying to make a buck off the damage caused by recent tornados and severe weather,” Patronis said.

“These anti-fraud strike teams consist of trained insurance fraud investigators with specialized knowledge of homeowners and auto insurance fraud and they will be on the ground in the impacted areas to ensure residents know the signs of fraud and lawbreakers are held responsible. If you or a loved one believes they have fallen victim to post-storm fraud, report it to my office immediately at FraudFreeFlorida.com.”

Patronis, who also serves as the state Fire Marshal, has dispatched these teams during previous major storms in order to protect residents against fraudulent practices, such as price gouging.

Following Friday’s storm, which severely impacted Tallahassee and parts of the Panhandle, Patronis also released information helping residents navigate the recovery process.

The storms saw tornadoes sweep through the area in another recent example of extreme weather in the South. The impact prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in 12 counties: Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla.

The city of Tallahassee is hoping to have the bulk of people regain power by Saturday evening.