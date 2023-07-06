July 6, 2023
Casey DeSantis rolls out ‘Mamas for DeSantis’ hype video

Casey mamas
'He'll do for America what he did for us in Florida.'

Florida’s First Lady is kicking off the presidential campaign’s iteration of “Mamas for DeSantis” with a new video highlighting the Governor’s stances against drag queens, masks and Anthony Fauci.

“Winning the fight in Florida is just the beginning. We must protect parents’ rights and the innocence of our children. We must restore sanity in our society. We need every mama and every grandmama in every corner of the country to stand up and fight back by electing Ron DeSantis President of the United States,” asserted Casey DeSantis in a video she tweeted out Thursday.

The video, which runs slightly more than two minutes, juxtaposes stern narration against a visual backdrop of a parade of horribles for DeSantis and his supporters.

From file footage of a police officer arresting a mother somewhere for violating pandemic-era lockdowns to toddlers crying due to forced masking, and from visual reminders of figures ranging from the champion transgender athlete Lia Thomas to President Joe Biden, the video contends that said mamas have “witnessed a lot” and have “put up with enough,” “forced into science and compliance, told we must trust the science.”

“When you come after our kids, we fight back. There’s nothing we won’t do to protect our children. They’re not yours,” the voiceover contends, juxtaposing Biden against “fighter” Ron DeSantis.

“He’ll do for America what he did for us in Florida,” the narration contends, fighting DEI, protecting “girls’ sports” and “freedom.”

The video’s roll out is aptly timed. Mrs. DeSantis is in Iowa Thursday, where she will appear with Gov. Kim Reynolds to launch a “Mamas for DeSantis” group in the city of Johnston.

“As the mom and dad of young children, Gov. DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis know that when parents are engaged, America prospers,” reads an event invitation that has been reported by multiple outlets.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 6, 2023 at 5:58 pm

    And I thought the gay hunk themed Rhonda video was nuts. LOL @ me!

    Reply

