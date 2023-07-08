Riley Gaines rips ‘cheap shots’ against Ron DeSantis

Now identified as a “campaign surrogate” for Ron DeSantis, Riley Gaines is taking issue with “cheap shots” and “personal attacks” against the 2024 presidential candidate, saying they are impacting his campaign.

Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has been a prominent voice of opposition against transgender athletes in women’s sports, was asked Saturday on “Fox and Friends Weekend” about the Governor’s “tough time connecting with voters.”

“So the cheap shots, notice how they’re two shots to him as a person. It’s not cheap shots to his policies. It’s not cheap shots to what he plans to do when he’s in office. It’s cheap shots to him as a person. It’s personal attacks,” Gaines argued.

Some outside observers may diverge from this analysis. In Iowa Friday, former President Donald Trump argued that the Governor’s position on ethanol subsidies made him a bad bet for corn farmers, which is a policy critique. Meanwhile, others have suggested that the Governor’s hard-right positioning on social issues, including signing off on permitless carry and a six-week abortion ban, have alienated moderates and women voters.

That’s not Gaines’ take, however.

“When they have nothing else against you, they will throw labels your way,” Gaines said.

Gaines joined DeSantis at a South Carolina campaign appearance last month in which the Governor highlighted his efforts to ban trans athletes from women’s sports.

Endorsing him ahead of that event, she lauded him as “crucial in rooting out the radical ideology that’s really driving this insanity, and really bringing visibility to these cultural issues that affect the breakdown of families, the breakdown of faith, the breakdown of freedoms.”

“He’s really taken on this political establishment, the woke corporations, the media — and he’s won,” Gaines added.