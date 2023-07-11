July 12, 2023
Mack Bernard stacks $60K in first month running for SD 24
Image via Mack Bernard.

Jesse Scheckner

Mack Bernard
He called the haul, which came mostly from political committees, ‘a testament to the vision and ideas I’m focused on to help move Florida forward.’

Palm Beach County Commissioner and former state Rep. Mack Bernard amassed more than $60,000 in June toward his bid for Senate District 24 next year.

Most of that sum came from political committees, including more than half from just two: Engaged Florida, chaired by Democratic consultant Christian Ulvert, gave $20,000, and the Greater Florida Leadership Group, a Tallahassee-based committee chaired by lobbyist David Ramba, gave $16,000.

Two businesses Ramba owns gave an additional $2,000.

Four organizations linked to Associated Industries of Florida, a business group representing major Florida companies such as Florida Crystals, U.S. Sugar, HCA Healthcare Florida Power & Light, gave $4,000 combined.

Bernard also collected $1,000 checks from several other political committees, including Floridians for Common Sense, Citizens for Principled Leadership, Campus Free Speech, Floridians for Public Safety, Focus on Florida’s Future, and Floridians for Fair Insurance. All came through Ramba’s Tallahassee address.

He received five personal checks, including one for $10 and another for $500. The rest were for $1,000.

Lobbyist Ron Book gave $5,000 through his Aventura-based law firm.

Bernard’s donations went either to his campaign account or political committee, Friends of Mack Bernard, neither of which reported any expenditures except donation processing fees.

“I’m very grateful for the initial support of my candidacy for the Florida Senate,” he said in a statement.

“My service in the Florida Legislature and on the Palm Beach County Commission give me valuable experience to tackle some of Florida’s most pressing issues. The early support received is a testament to the vision and ideas I’m focused on to help move Florida forward.”

Bernard, who reaches term limits next year, is running to succeed fellow Democrat Bobby Powell. Powell, in turn, is leaving office early to run for Bernard’s seat on the County Commission.

But Bernard, a former Delray Beach City Commissioner and President of the Palm Beach County Caucus of Black Elected Officials who served one term in the Florida House through 2012, isn’t running unopposed.

He’ll face Republican Ryan Chamberlain if he clears the Democratic Primary for which no others have yet filed.

Chamberlain has reported one donation since he filed to run in May: a $1,000 check from Voice of Florida Business Political Action Committee, a political committee chaired by Associated Industries of Florida CEO Brewster Bevis.

SD 24 spans a large portion of Palm Beach County’s coast from Hypoluxo to North Palm Beach. Candidates faced a Monday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through June 30.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

