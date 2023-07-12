Ron DeSantis says VP talk ‘presumptuous,’ but rules out RFK Jr.

Florida’s Governor isn’t ready to commit to a Vice Presidential running mate should he get the 2024 Republican nomination.

During Tuesday’s episode of “Wisconsin Right Now,” Ron DeSantis called talk of who might be his second in command “presumptuous,” even as he ruled out one particular Democratic running mate.

“Who do you guys recommend? I mean, I’m taking it one step at a time. I think that’s something that we will evaluate as time goes on,” DeSantis said. “But I think it’s a little bit presumptuous to be, to be doing that at this stage. I’m here to win the early primaries and that’s what we got to do.”

DeSantis went on to defuse any thoughts that he might run with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., meanwhile, saying that the anti-vaccine candidate was a “liberal Democrat” on most issues.

“I know RFK actually,” DeSantis said. He and I have worked together on (Dr. Anthony) Fauci and I think he’s right on Fauci and I think there are issues that we can align, but I think on the bulk of issues, I think he’s a liberal Democrat and so I’m going to choose somebody that is going to be conservative if elected.”