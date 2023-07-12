Ron DeSantis says VP talk ‘presumptuous,’ but rules out RFK Jr.

Florida’s Governor isn’t ready to commit to a Vice Presidential running mate should he get the 2024 Republican nomination.
During Tuesday’s episode of “Wisconsin Right Now,” Ron DeSantis called talk of who might be his second in command “presumptuous,” even as he ruled out one particular Democratic running mate.
“Who do you guys recommend? I mean, I’m taking it one step at a time. I think that’s something that we will evaluate as time goes on,” DeSantis said. “But I think it’s a little bit presumptuous to be, to be doing that at this stage. I’m here to win the early primaries and that’s what we got to do.”
DeSantis went on to defuse any thoughts that he might run with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., meanwhile, saying that the anti-vaccine candidate was a “liberal Democrat” on most issues.
“I know RFK actually,” DeSantis said. He and I have worked together on (Dr. Anthony) Fauci and I think he’s right on Fauci and I think there are issues that we can align, but I think on the bulk of issues, I think he’s a liberal Democrat and so I’m going to choose somebody that is going to be conservative if elected.”
My Take
July 11, 2023 at 10:23 pm
It will be interesting.
Far right, like he is, or someone more appealing to normal people, like suburban mothers.
PeterH
July 11, 2023 at 10:51 pm
DeSantis does not need to think about a VP pick. DeSantis will NEVER be elected president. Americans have witnessed his ruination of Florida and want none of it.
Earl Pitts American
July 11, 2023 at 11:12 pm
Good evening America,
The DFBL, thats the Dook For Brains Left for those of you that have fallen behind, will be totally annoyed by Desantis for the next 8 years as he serves out his 2 terms as POTUS.
The cool new acronim DFBL was invented at the request of straight leftists jellous of The LGBTQ always getting all the cool acronim action.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American
My Take
July 12, 2023 at 1:51 am
Imagine what Florida is in for in his final two years as governor after defeat and disgrace and rejection.
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/07/bad-news-for-desantis-is-worse-news-for-florida-fred-grimm/