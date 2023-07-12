July 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says VP talk ‘presumptuous,’ but rules out RFK Jr.
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 11, 20232min4

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Few US adults support full abortion bans, even in states that have them, poll shows

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis urges ‘sustainable peace’ in Ukraine, thinks US should focus on Taiwan

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Red Hills Strategies brings on Leigh McGowan

DeSantis
'I'm taking it one step at a time.'

Florida’s Governor isn’t ready to commit to a Vice Presidential running mate should he get the 2024 Republican nomination.

During Tuesday’s episode of “Wisconsin Right Now,Ron DeSantis called talk of who might be his second in command “presumptuous,” even as he ruled out one particular Democratic running mate.

“Who do you guys recommend? I mean, I’m taking it one step at a time. I think that’s something that we will evaluate as time goes on,” DeSantis said. “But I think it’s a little bit presumptuous to be, to be doing that at this stage. I’m here to win the early primaries and that’s what we got to do.”

DeSantis went on to defuse any thoughts that he might run with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., meanwhile, saying that the anti-vaccine candidate was a “liberal Democrat” on most issues.

“I know RFK actually,” DeSantis said. He and I have worked together on (Dr. Anthony) Fauci and I think he’s right on Fauci and I think there are issues that we can align, but I think on the bulk of issues, I think he’s a liberal Democrat and so I’m going to choose somebody that is going to be conservative if elected.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMack Bernard stacks $60K in first month running for SD 24

nextFarmers is exiting Florida's property insurance market

4 comments

  • My Take

    July 11, 2023 at 10:23 pm

    It will be interesting.
    Far right, like he is, or someone more appealing to normal people, like suburban mothers.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    July 11, 2023 at 10:51 pm

    DeSantis does not need to think about a VP pick. DeSantis will NEVER be elected president. Americans have witnessed his ruination of Florida and want none of it.

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts American

    July 11, 2023 at 11:12 pm

    Good evening America,
    The DFBL, thats the Dook For Brains Left for those of you that have fallen behind, will be totally annoyed by Desantis for the next 8 years as he serves out his 2 terms as POTUS.
    The cool new acronim DFBL was invented at the request of straight leftists jellous of The LGBTQ always getting all the cool acronim action.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories