Ron DeSantis dismisses electability concerns as reaction to ‘job’ he’s done as Governor

Ron DeSantis continues to take questions about why he’s an increasingly distant second to Donald Trump in polls.

During a CNN interview with Jake Tapper, the Governor was asked if electability concerns were legitimate because he’d gone too far right in recent months, and he countered that the reaction was because he was doing his “job” as Governor.

“I think the reason is, I was getting a lot of media attention at the time, coming off the victory. I had to do my job as Governor with my Legislative Session and we had a great Legislative Session. We did a lot of great things, actually, things that appeal to huge majorities of the population,” DeSantis said.

The Governor did not specify what those things were that “huge majorities” backed.

“So I think that that analysis is wrong, but I had to do that. And so I was basically taking fire really nonstop since then because a lot of people view me as a threat. I think the Left views me as a threat because they think I’ll beat (Joe) Biden and actually deliver on all this stuff. And then of course, people that have their allegiances within the Republican side, you know, have gone after me,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has had to field questions about why his polls have gone down since late 2022, including from normally friendly outlets.

Earlier this month, he told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that his problem wasn’t being down more than 30 points in polls, but from “narratives” promulgated by a hostile press.

“Maria, these are narratives. The media does not want me to be the nominee. I think that’s very, very clear. Why? Because they know I’ll beat Joe Biden.”

During a July interview on ”Fox News Tonight,” host Will Cain confronted the 2024 presidential candidate with polling that has seen DeSantis “between 10 and 20%,” “numbers that have stayed there for two months.”

There, he blamed the media and the President of Mexico for his issues.

“Well, I think if you look at the people like the corporate media, who are they going after, who do they not want to be the nominee? They’re going after me. Who’s the President of Mexico (Andrés López Obrador) attacking because he knows we’ll be strong on the border and hold him accountable in the cartels? He’s going after me,” DeSantis said.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Donald Trump up nationally, 53% to 19%, over DeSantis.