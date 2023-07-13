Florida Policy Project releases 3 ‘Better Government’ reports

The Florida Policy Project (FPP) has published three comprehensive reports addressing what it has identified as best practices for better government.

The nonpartisan research-focused organization — launched by former Sen. Jeff Brandes with former Senate President Bill Galvano heading the board of directors — aims to educate both the public and Florida lawmakers on its ideas, based on data-driven research seeking transformative ideas.

FPP, in partnership with Florida State University Askew School of Public Administration and Policy Director Gary VanLandingham, established the three reports using information about state resources as well as best practices from successful initiatives in other states that could be tailored to Florida’s unique needs.

“Today, I’m honored to announce that Florida Policy Project has released three special reports aimed at achieving better outcomes and enhancing government accountability in Florida. These reports provide strategic recommendations that prioritize the state’s resources towards researching public policy and strengthening accountability in funding projects,” Brandes said.

“The Florida Policy Project remains committed to conducting best practice research that focuses on improving outcomes.”

The three “Better Government” reports include recommendations to establish Florida university research partnerships, measure the impact of state-funded programs and utilize the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability (OPPAGA) for its highest and best use.

The report on university partnerships recommends the creation and funding of the Office of Strategic Research Partnerships within the Governor’s Office and the establishment of the Florida Policy Lab to facilitate knowledge exchange between Florida’s six research universities and policymakers. It cites several states where such mechanisms have been created and are effective in providing timely, reliable, high-quality evidence to policymakers on legislative issues.

On measuring the impact of state-funded programs, the report found the state should establish a policy framework and create a mechanism to require agencies to report current program inventories to measure various project effectiveness. It also proposes increasing the availability of high-quality evidence to the Legislature to inform decisions and establish confidence in programs that are providing a positive return on investment to taxpayer dollars. Additionally, the report cites examples from other states with similar mechanisms.

Finally, the report recommendations regarding OPPAGA include expanding, funding and using OPPAGA to provide research and measurement to the Legislature. That includes higher salaries for new OPPAGA staff and additional authorized positions to increase the number of program evaluations and policy analysis. Further, it proposes that the Legislature direct OPPAGA to release all research to lawmakers.

The latest reports come after FPP, in June, released its affordable housing report, highlighting Florida’s affordable housing challenges and offering possible solutions. That included a range of strategies, such as upzoning, form-based codes, lot size reduction, accessory dwelling units and light touch density.

FPP is focusing on areas related to criminal justice reform, property insurance, transportation and housing, issues Brandes heavily championed during his 12 years in the Legislature from 2010 to 2022.

The goal is to collaborate with state and nationally recognized research experts to conduct, compile and complete analyses on best practices that produce the best outcomes for Floridians.