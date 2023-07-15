July 15, 2023
Donald Trump moves to toss out Georgia prosecutor, grand jury report
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Steven Hirsch via Pool)

Associated Press
July 15, 2023

Trump Indictment
Will the 11th hour motions work?

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking Georgia’s highest court to prevent the district attorney who has been investigating his actions in the wake of the 2020 election from prosecuting him and to throw out a special grand jury report that is part of the inquiry.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. She has suggested that she is likely to seek charges in the case from a grand jury next month.

Trump’s Georgia legal team on Friday filed similar petitions in the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court naming Willis and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, as respondents. A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment. McBurney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Trump’s legal team acknowledged that the filings are unusual but necessary given the tight time frame. Willis has indicated she will use the special grand jury report to seek an indictment “within weeks, if not days.” Two new regular grand juries were seated this week, and one is likely to hear the case.

The petitions seek to bar Willis and her office from continuing to prosecute the case. It also asks that the report produced by the special grand jury that had ben seated in the case be tossed out and that prosecutors be prevented from presenting any evidence from the panel’s investigation to a regular grand jury.

The filings ask that the courts stop “all proceedings related to and flowing from the special purpose grand jury’s investigation until this matter can be resolved.”

Associated Press

2 comments

  • PeterH

    July 15, 2023 at 2:19 pm

    Any day now Trump! Your attempted coup is soon to be see justice!

    Reply

  • Bwj

    July 15, 2023 at 2:35 pm

    There are indeed two justice systems in this country. One for the rich, and one for the poor. Hopefully the courts let the grand jury decide whether to prosecute or not.

    Reply

