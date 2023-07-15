Iowa Senator says he endorsed Ron DeSantis because Donald Trump insulted his Governor

Iowa State Sen. Jeff Reichman flipped his 2024 presidential endorsement from Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis, in no small part because the former President said mean things about Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“The Truth Social post went out, Monday and that was forwarded to me actually during a drive up here to Des Moines from my district for our special session,” Reichman said Saturday. “And, you know, it weighed heavily on my mind and, and I really had three hours on the drive up here to think about that and, and kind of set things in motion.”

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump wrote this week. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!”

It wasn’t just political loyalty that drove Reichman to change sides; indeed, Reynolds attends the same church as the Senator’s fiancee.

“I’ve come to know, Governor Reynolds over the last three years. My fiancee Renee attends her church and has known her for the past 10 years and we just know what a great, not only what a fantastic governor she is, but what an outstanding person she is,” Reichman said.

Though the Senator has flipped his endorsement ahead of the caucuses, he assured interviewer Neil Cavuto that he would back the GOP nominee, even if it is Trump.