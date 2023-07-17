July 17, 2023
Study lists Tampa International as No. 3 airport in Florida, puts St. Pete-Clearwater among the worst
Tampa, Florida, skyline with warm sunset light with a commercial passenger jet airliner plane arriving or departing the International Airport.

Passenger jet airliner plane arriving or departing Tampa Interna
Flight delays were a big factor in the rankings.

A recent study from FloridaRentals.com, a vacation rental listing and booking company, showed stark differences between the major airports in the Tampa-St. Pete area.

The outlet indexed all 19 Florida airports and ranked each based on 14 factors. Tampa International Airport ranked third in the state, with a score of 69.97 out of 100. It came in behind Miami International (71.52) and Melbourne Orlando International (73.97).

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, meanwhile, ranked third to last, with a score of just 39.23 out of 100. Only Orlando Sanford International (35.37) and Punta Gorda Airport (33.84) ranked worse.

Rankings were based on the number of scheduled outbound direct flight destinations; average minute delay per flight; average minute delay due to weather; average security delay; average aircraft arrival delay; average cost of hotels within five miles for a single night; and the percentage of all operations canceled.

“Airports that ranked at the bottom of the ranking appear to have longer delay times and cancellations,” a press release from FloridaRentals.com noted.

The study found that St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport has 93 scheduled outbound flights and an average air carrier delay of just over four minutes.

The two airports ranked worse than St. Pete-Clearwater had significantly longer delays, with Punta Gorda averaging a delay of more than 21 minutes in general and more than 46 minutes due to aircraft arriving late. The average delay due to aircraft arriving late at Orlando Sanford was nearly an hour, according to the study, with more than a quarter of all operations delayed on average.

The study did not list details on rankings for other airports, but authors note continued funding for facility expansions across all airports.

“We hope developments should help to make passenger’s traveling experience into Florida more seamless,” they wrote, noting that visitors to the Sunshine State should “choose a destination airport you feel comfortable flying into.”

For travelers, that may mean choosing airlines that fly into larger airports rather than those ranked near the bottom.

Tampa International Airport is often the alternative to St. Pete-Clearwater, which only receives commuter service from budget carriers, such as Allegiant and Sun Country.

Similarly, Orlando Sanford offers flight service from Allegiant, Sun Country and Flair Airlines. Melbourne Orlando International and Orlando International are both nearby alternatives and are ranked at No. 1 and No. 6 in the state, respectively.

Allegiant and Sun Country fly out of Punta Gorda. The nearest alternative airport is Southwest Florida International Airport near Fort Myers and Cape Coral, which ranked No. 8.

