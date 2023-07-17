Gov. DeSantis appoints Jessica Marra to 17th Judicial Circuit bench

Plantation lawyer Jessica Marra is the newest judge at the 17th Judicial Circuit Court in Broward County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Marra, a partner at the law firm of Kelley Kronenberg since 2014, to succeed Judge Patti Henning, who retired in March.

A graduate of the Shepard Broad College of Law at Nova Southeastern University, where she served as student president, Marra’s first job in the legal profession was as an Assistant State Attorney in Broward, where she led more than 400 felony cases, according to her LinkedIn page.

She began working for Kelly Kronenberg in Fort Lauderdale in April 2014 after three years as a prosecutor. Her bio with the firm says she’s focused her practice on general liability, third-party insurance defense, labor and employment law, and gig economy liability. She’s fluent in English and Spanish.

Marra’s husband, Marc Marra, is also a partner at Kelly Kronenberg. The Broward Bar Association recognized both as “Top 40 Under 40” lawyers in 2021.

On March 6, Henning notified DeSantis by letter of her retirement after more than 42 years on the bench. She stepped down March 22. She most recently presided over complex business and tort litigation cases.

Henning began her career in 1980 as the youngest judge ever elected in Florida. She retired as the longest-serving elected judge in the state.

“It is impossible to fully express what a tremendous honor and privilege it has been to serve my community,” she wrote. “Looking back, the number and types of cases I have had the privilege to bring to resolution are staggering. The trust the public has always shown in my abilities to resolve their issues fairly, effectively and within the law is truly humbling.”

She added, “Now it is time to heed the counsel of my family, physicians and friends and begin a new chapter in my life. … My hope is that the individual you appoint to fill my vacancy will be someone who has the same understanding of and commitment to public service that I have had. The people of Broward County, whom I have served for so long, deserve nothing less.”