July 17, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to 14% in latest survey of GOP presidential race
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A.G. Gancarski
July 17, 2023

Florida Governor
Trump leads by 39 points.

Ron DeSantis may be rejecting a “doom and gloom” narrative around his presidential campaign, but a new survey adds to data points showing the Governor’s bid is struggling.

In a just-released I&I/TIPP Poll of 486 likely Republican Primary voters, DeSantis registers just 14% support, 39 points behind former President Donald Trump. That lead is well outside the +/- 4.6-percentage-point margin of error.

No one else is in double digits. Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence have 7% support each, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and current U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (3%), and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (2%).

The polling data comes after a weekend of unfavorable reporting about reporting of staff cuts and fundraising, the latter of which was dominated by an early surge and a later sputter and a high burn rate.

The Governor has said he’s skeptical about national polling and that it doesn’t tell the whole story.

“I think even some of these polls, if you’re going to take them for what they’re worth, they say I have the highest favorability amongst Republican voters,” DeSantis said Sunday on the Fox News Channel.

During that same interview, he downplayed his continuing erosion of support in national polls compared to months ago.

“We always knew with these national polls that that was a sugar high, wasn’t anything we were too concerned about either way,” DeSantis said, vowing to focus on “Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina” as part of an early state strategy.

For his part, Trump has said repeatedly that DeSantis will keep falling in GOP Presidential Primary polls, saying Saturday that “he’s dropping so quickly, he’s probably not going to be in second place much longer.”

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead 53% to 20%.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

7 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 17, 2023 at 11:36 am

    The “sugar high” was the reported amounts of campaign fundraising. after launch.

    Most of the launch day haul was prearranged, factually and also demonstrably considering the failure to launch. And most of the campaign’s haul since then was a big ole conversion of funds from the Ron For Governor of Florida campaign. Conversion… Theft by, perhaps? One has to wonder if that conversion was legal. It surely isn’t ethical. Rhonda was given money to run for Governor, not to run for President.

    You can’t just assume folks who wanted Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, known these days as GINO Rhonda, would also want Rhonda the President of the USA.

    After all, Ron got zero experience in governing as Governor of Florida. Everything’s a gimme with a Governor of the same political party, GOP, as the GOP super majority in the state legislature.

    Rhonda did not have to put forth any real effort as Governor. He just signed papers he approved of that were handed to him by a legislature whose work he approved of. And that’s pretty well the extent of Rhonda’s “Executive” experience.

    As far as real campaign donations from real people go, the Rhonda’ campaign has been swirling the drain since inception.

    LOL @ Swirly Rhonda!

    Reply

  • Alison

    July 17, 2023 at 11:36 am

    He’s in so much denial

    Reply

  • Thomas Kaspar

    July 17, 2023 at 11:40 am

    Write a story about the President of the United States repeatedly licking a young child, sending her into a fit of terror?

    Reply

    • PeterH

      July 17, 2023 at 11:49 am

      Yeah sure! We’re all heading over to wingnut alert “RED STATE” propaganda machine to read about a non-story that never happened!

      Do you really think Red State had a press official on site to witness such a made up event. Move to Russia!

      Reply

      • My Take

        July 17, 2023 at 12:06 pm

        Next he’ll want to rehash the QAnon loonacy about eating children.

        Reply

  • PeterH

    July 17, 2023 at 11:43 am

    I’m feeling a “polling fraud” complaint coming from the Tallahassee grifter and his ridiculous sycophants!

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    July 17, 2023 at 12:05 pm

    As the worst governor in Florida’s history (and I include Claude Kirk), his plan to become the worst president is still viable. Trump’s legal challenges so far are minor compared to what should be coming for his January 6 escapade.

    Got to say, a little bit of humility would have gone a long way, but he showed himself on stage with those high school kids. That’s who he really is, and no me gusto.

    Reply

