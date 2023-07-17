Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to 14% in latest survey of GOP presidential race

Ron DeSantis may be rejecting a “doom and gloom” narrative around his presidential campaign, but a new survey adds to data points showing the Governor’s bid is struggling.

In a just-released I&I/TIPP Poll of 486 likely Republican Primary voters, DeSantis registers just 14% support, 39 points behind former President Donald Trump. That lead is well outside the +/- 4.6-percentage-point margin of error.

No one else is in double digits. Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence have 7% support each, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and current U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (3%), and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (2%).

The polling data comes after a weekend of unfavorable reporting about reporting of staff cuts and fundraising, the latter of which was dominated by an early surge and a later sputter and a high burn rate.

The Governor has said he’s skeptical about national polling and that it doesn’t tell the whole story.

“I think even some of these polls, if you’re going to take them for what they’re worth, they say I have the highest favorability amongst Republican voters,” DeSantis said Sunday on the Fox News Channel.

During that same interview, he downplayed his continuing erosion of support in national polls compared to months ago.

“We always knew with these national polls that that was a sugar high, wasn’t anything we were too concerned about either way,” DeSantis said, vowing to focus on “Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina” as part of an early state strategy.

For his part, Trump has said repeatedly that DeSantis will keep falling in GOP Presidential Primary polls, saying Saturday that “he’s dropping so quickly, he’s probably not going to be in second place much longer.”

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead 53% to 20%.