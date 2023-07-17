Ron DeSantis promises ‘cocaine-free’ White House

Cocaine in the White House continues to be a punchline for one Florida man who wants to live there.

“Do you believe me when I tell you my White House will be cocaine free?” Ron DeSantis asked a crowd in Tega Cay, South Carolina, presumably rhetorically.

The Governor has talked cocaine on a number of occasions since a baggie found in the Joe Biden White House became national news, skewering the President’s powder predicament.

He previously mused about who the illicit powder might have belonged to, suggesting that “this cocaine in the White House” belongs to the President’s son, Hunter Biden.

“But was it Hunter’s? Does everyone think it’s Hunter’s cocaine? Whose cocaine was it?”

During an episode of a Tomi Lahren podcast earlier this month, Ron DeSantis ripped the administration for being poor stewards of the public space amid the illicit drug allegations. He merely nodded Wednesday when Lahren suggested the cocaine may have belonged to Hunter Biden, though the host left an opportunity for him to deliver that kind of line then.

DeSantis has said that federal law enforcement was treating the current President with “kid gloves.”

“Isn’t it interesting how you have this cocaine there? I don’t see the FBI and the Department of Justice mobilizing and doing like a real serious litigation of this,” DeSantis told a Newsmax audience earlier this month.

“I kind of feel like if they’re a Republican White House that you’d have swarms of (Drug Enforcement Administration) and FBI agents trying to get to the bottom of who brought that into the White House. I think with this, they’re just treating the Biden administration with kid gloves.”