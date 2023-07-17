Pride flag protester removed from Ron DeSantis event

Ron DeSantis returned to the Palmetto State, where he was greeted by protesters for a second time.

DeSantis spoke in Tega Cay, in the Charlotte, North Carolina, media market, and led off his remarks with a denunciation of President Joe Biden when people in the front of the crowd began to unfurl Pride flags.

“Have you heard Biden? He will say when it comes to children, they’re not your children. They’re all of our children,” DeSantis said, as Moms for Liberty members tried to yank the flag from the hands of one of the young people holding it.

“First of all, as a dad of a 6-, a 5- and a 3-year-old … they’re not his children. I can tell you that. But when he’s sitting here talking about all of our children, I have something to say to him. Why don’t you focus on spending more time with your granddaughter in Arkansas or at least acknowledge she exists before you worry about our children,” DeSantis added.

While he was talking, a cadre of men in dark jackets approached the kid with the rainbow flag, preceding his swift departure from the room, which finally earned a direct address from DeSantis.

“And they shouldn’t be worrying about our children either. We don’t want you indoctrinating our children. Leave our kids alone,” DeSantis said, getting cheers throughout the room.

A similar instance happened last month as well.

When the Governor and presidential candidate was explaining his educational agenda, he was interrupted by someone from the crowd, who called him a “f****** fascist” and briefly derailed a rote speech in Lexington.

“Unfortunately, there’s bad stuff that’s getting into the schools, there’s pornography that’s getting into the schools. So the parents have had to blow the whistle in Florida,” DeSantis said, before someone issued a counterpoint from the back of the room to jeers from the audience.

DeSantis continued from there.

“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids,” the Governor said. “We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right. That’s what we’re going to do, yeah!”