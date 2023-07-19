Personnel note: Florida TaxWatch announces fleet of new hires

Florida TaxWatch announced a bundle of new hires and promotions, from the C-suite to the research department.

The top-billed addition is lobbyist and former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp, who is joining the watchdog group as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Kottkamp is an AV Preeminent-rated attorney and former state Representative, serving from 2000 to 2006. FTW said during his three terms in the House, he fought for lower taxes and sponsored legislation to repeal the Intangibles Tax, which is charged on mortgages.

TaxWatch also announced that Florida Commission for Independent Education Executive Director Meredith Pelton, also an attorney, is coming aboard as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives; and Kayley Cox, who holds a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communication, will take over as Communications and Engagement Manager.

The new additions on the research side include Jessica Cimijotti, previously a senior analyst at a Big Four financial institution, will work as a research analyst at FTW; Jui Shah, who holds a master’s in applied economics from the University of Maryland, comes on as a research economist; and Shane O’Conner, a current political science student at Florida State, has been hired as an investor services coordinator.

Finally, Florida TaxWatch announced it has promoted Meg Cannan to senior research analyst. Cannan attended the University of Florida, volunteered at different schools, contributed research to the Bob Graham Center, and interned with the Samuel Proctor Oral History Institute.

“This is an extremely exciting time for Florida TaxWatch. Our staff are the backbone of our organization and the driver behind the important work we do on behalf of taxpayers, Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro said. “We are proud to build on over four decades of excellence and strengthen our already incredibly talented team by bringing so many accomplished professionals on board, while also recognizing and rewarding those who have been with us for some time and continually go above and beyond.”