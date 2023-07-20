July 20, 2023
Filling campaign coffers with filler? Republican HD 94 candidate to hold ‘Botox Party’ fundraiser.

Anne GeggisJuly 20, 20235min1

Gab Fox Blur 1
Gabrielle Fox has a wrinkle in her race for legislative seat: She's dead last in fundraising in a 5-person Primary.

Gabrielle Fox is looking to smooth her way to victory in a five-person Republican Primary race to represent Palm Beach County’s House District 94, with a Botox party fundraiser planned for next week.

Fox is dead last in the money race to succeed term-limited Republican Rep. Rick Roth in the district that runs from West Palm Beach’s suburbs to Belle Glade’s agricultural acres. But she’s going to try to fix that wrinkle with a distinctly unique — even if on-brand for South Florida — approach to raising money for her campaign.

The “Patriot Spa Social” will be 6 to 8 p.m., July 27 at the TOTALE Medical Rejuvenation Center in Boca Raton.

“Join us for champagne, hors d’oeuvres, and politics,” says the poster showing Fox along with three photographs of a woman purportedly getting a de-wrinkling via needle.

“Discounts on filler and Botox,” is also one of the attractions the poster details, advertising the event as a “Botox Party.”

Florida Atlantic University political science Professor Craig Agranoff says he’s never heard of using filler to help fill campaign coffers, even if he’s been working as a political consultant in South Florida for a dozen years.

“I sure hope a part of her event involves discussing the risks of using Botox and that it’s being done by a licensed professional,” he said.

Being afraid of needles, he’s not likely to advise his candidate-clients to take this approach, he said.

“She risks losing any constituents with trypanophobia,” Agranoff deadpanned, using the word for “extreme fear of needles.”

Fox did not return a Florida Politics inquiry seeking more details about her fundraiser.

The psychologist and entrepreneur has raised $4,560 in her bid for the seat and spent $4,000, leaving her with a few hundred to spend on her campaign.

It’s hard to put a gloss on why she’s tens of thousands of dollars behind the other Republicans in her Primary, one of whom has crossed the $100,000 line in money raised.

Between her personal campaign account and her political committee, Megan Weinberger, a nonprofit executive, has added a total of $113,025 to her campaign in two months of fundraising. In June, Weinberger collected $20,500 in donations.

No. 2 in the money race, businessman Anthony Aguirre has raised $70,575, adding $10,250 in June.

Palm Beach State College professor Christian Acosta has raised $25,000 for his campaign, all in the month of June.

Jon Carter, who was Roth’s legislative aide, has collected a total of $12,660 from donors, $1,400 of it in June, and gave his campaign a $15,000 loan.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 20, 2023 at 11:12 am

    After Casey does the Big D to Little Rhonda Dee, I bet Little Rhonda Dee tries to marry this MFL. I’ll also wager that she turns him down cold.

    Reply

