Poll: Fewer than 1 in 4 women approve of Ron DeSantis

New polling shows fewer than 1 in 4 women approve of Ron DeSantis, and that women are twice as likely to disapprove of him than regard him favorably.

A Yahoo! News survey conducted between July 13 and July 17 shows that just 24% of the U.S. adult women polled approve of DeSantis, with 48% disapproving.

Meanwhile, a “very unfavorable” read is the runaway winner in this poll, with 38% of the female respondents taking that position.

This survey joins a growing list of polls in which women reject DeSantis, whose administration pushed a six-week abortion ban this year, as well as legislation banning permanent alimony for women.

A survey conducted earlier this month by The Economist and YouGov shows DeSantis with 29% approval against 45% disapproval among women.

A June Civiqs survey reveals that 63% of women disapprove of the Florida Governor, with 60% of female independent voters and 93% of Democratic women against him.

It’s not all bad news for DeSantis with women in this most recent poll, however. Though some polls show a gender gap among women in the 2024 Republican Primary polling for the Governor against Donald Trump, DeSantis actually does almost as well with female voters as with men in that hypothetical.

Among women, DeSantis trails Trump 49% to 22%, with 16% of respondents “not sure” and 5% backing former Vice President Mike Pence. Other names are below that threshold.

Among men, the Governor trails Trump 48% to 26%, with 8% of men “not sure,” 6% backing U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and 5% backing former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley. Other names are in the low single digits.