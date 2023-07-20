‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Rookie of the Year’ make DeSantis family watchlist

Gov. Ron DeSantis opened up about his family’s streaming diet, and there’s a noted theme: movies where America’s pastime takes center stage.

During an interview with Hugh Hewitt, the Republican presidential candidate said his frequent trips to Iowa inspired the binge.

“Because you know, we’re in Iowa, campaigning in Iowa, I introduced my kids — 6, 5 and 3 — to the Field of Dreams baseball field and the cornfield. And so now, they’re watching Field of Dreams. Now, they’re watching other baseball movies, and so we’ve been showing them different things,” DeSantis said.

While the Kevin Costner film is considered a classic (it was a Best Picture nominee in 1989), not every film in the DeSantises’ watch history is so critically acclaimed. His son’s favorite du jour is the 1993 sports comedy “Rookie of the Year.” For the uninitiated, that’s the one “where the 12-year-old has the rocket arm and pitches for the Cubs.”

“We’ve been kind of doing the on-demand baseball movies right now,” said DeSantis, who played in the Little League World Series as a child and was considered a star on the Yale baseball team during college.

The Governor didn’t name-drop any other titles — no word on whether Walt Disney Pictures’ family-friendly flick “Angels in the Outfield” or the more adolescent-focused film “The Sandlot” were in the rotation.

He did admit that Hewitt’s favorite in the genre, “Major League,” failed to pass muster.

“It’s not age appropriate. I’ve already screened it. I can do it. I can show them pieces of ‘The Natural.’ I can show them pieces of ‘Field of Dreams.’ ‘Major League’ is just not there. But it is an excellent movie. I agree with you,” he said.