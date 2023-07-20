July 20, 2023
Gov. DeSantis appoints five to Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Four are reappointments.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made a quintet of judicial appointments Thursday to the Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims (FLJCC), which maintains Florida’s mediation and adjudication system for disputed workers’ compensation claims.

Four have served there for years.

The new appointee, Kimberly Hill of Fort Lauderdale, has been a lawyer since 1989 and helmed a solo practice since 2008. Prior to that, she was a senior litigation attorney at Anidjar & Levine, a personal injury law firm in the city.

She fills a vacancy in the FLJCC’s West Palm Beach office, which covers Indian, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

Hill has been recognized as a “Super Lawyer,” a peer-designated award based on professional achievement in law and “other cogent factors.”

She holds a juris doctor from the Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law.

The four reappointments include:

Ralph Humphries of Ponte Verde to the FLJCC Jacksonville office. Humphries has served as a judge of compensation claims since 2010. He holds a law degree from the University of Florida.

Ray Holley of Jacksonville, where he will continue serving on the FLJCC. He has been a judge of compensation claims since 2010 and holds a law degree from Stetson University.

Michael Ring of Lighthouse Point. Ring is reappointed to the Fort Lauderdale office, where he has served since 2019. Like Hill, he also holds a law degree from Nova Southeastern.

Rita Young of St. Petersburg, where she has served in the FLJCC office since 2019. Young previously worked as a senior attorney with the Florida Department of Labor and the Department of Administrative Hearings. She earned her master’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida.

