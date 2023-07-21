Florida pensions took a bath on ‘woke’ beer … and Ron DeSantis wants revenge

The saying “go woke, go broke” has been bandied about in recent months, but it turns out even the land where Woke Goes to Die is not immune.

During a Fox News hit Thursday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis noted that Florida’s pension fund had roughly $50 million in exposure to the pension fund, as the state “overweighted” Bud Light parent company InBev.

“Well, we had over $50 million worth of stock, and Florida’s pension fund’s about $180 billion. So it’s a pretty big endeavor, but it has absolutely hurt teachers, it has absolutely hurt other pensioners,” DeSantis told Jesse Watters.

DeSantis lamented the company’s “political agenda,” as embodied by hiring spokesmodel Dylan Mulvaney, as having cost shareholders, especially in Florida, where the state seems to have held stock for months as the state’s politicians and others on the right mocked the brand and helped to erode its market share.

“So what we’re doing since we do have these shares, we believe that when you take your eye off the ball like that, you’re not following your duty to do the best you can for your shareholders,” said the Governor, who has been traveling across the country for months on first a book tour and then a presidential campaign.

The Governor vowed to bring the company to heel, perhaps with a lawsuit from the Florida State Board of Administration to punish InBev for losing value amid controversy.

“So we’re going to be launching an inquiry about Bud Light and Inbev and it could be something that leads to a derivative lawsuit filed on behalf of the shareholders of the Florida Pension Fund,” DeSantis said, saying “penalties” fit the company that “put business aside to focus on (its) social agenda.”

DeSantis has worked Bud Light bashing into his campaign speeches, recently telling South Carolina supporters the company is trying to push “transgenderism.”

Previously, on “The Benny Show” podcast video, the Governor vowed never to drink the domestic light beer again, saying a boycott of the brew was “righteous.”

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean, like, honestly that’s like them rubbing our faces in it. And it’s like, these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they’re just going to keep doing it. So, if you as a consumer are like … ‘Yeah, they’re doing that, but I’m just going to keep drinking anyways,’ well, then they’re going to keep doing it,” DeSantis said, before eventually revealing he liked Guinness better anyway.