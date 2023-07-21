Goodbye ‘Real American’? Ron DeSantis may use Jason Aldean walkup music

The Ron DeSantis reset continues, and it may extend to his campaign playlist.

The 2024 presidential candidate has been using “Real American” for a number of weeks now, a song most associated with professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.

But the Governor is leaning toward using the controversial Jason Aldean tune “Try That In A Small Town” instead, he told Jesse Watters Thursday night on Fox News.

“We may have to use that the next time we do a public event, you know, maybe that will be my intro song just to make sure that we continue leaning in,” DeSantis said.

“Try That In A Small Town” was removed from CMT’s playlist. Variety notes the controversy was in part because Aldean filmed the video outside a Tennessee courthouse infamous for a lynching a century ago. The singer since has denied his song is “pro-lynching.”

The Governor had nothing but kind words for the singer (“a great, great guy”) and the song (“great”), while noting that the song “rocketed to number one because he smartly leaned in on this.”

The Watters interview was the second time Thursday the Governor was on Fox News talking about Aldean and his tune. He said on “Fox and Friends” the controversy proved America is “off its rocker” due to “cancel culture.”

“We need to restore sanity to this country. I mean, what is going on that that would be something that would be censored? I mean, give me a break,” DeSantis said Thursday.

“We’re off the rocker here in the United States with a lot of this stuff; with cancel culture, with big tech censorship, with a lot of stuff that the federal government is doing in policing so-called misinformation,” he added. “We need to get back on kilter and start having a free society again and embracing truth. So I think it’s part and parcel of a lot of the nonsense we’ve seen over the last many years nonetheless.”