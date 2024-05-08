After Gainesville pizza problem, Ric Flair endorses Ashley Moody for Governor

In what may be the first celebrity endorsement of the 2026 cycle, a professional wrestler known as “the dirtiest player in the game” is endorsing Florida’s Top Cop for Governor.

“Spending Time With My Great Friend Ashley Moody, The Attorney General Of Florida Who I Totally Support Politically. I Think Things Are Okay In Florida. Hoping You Become The Next Governor! Much Respect! WOOOOO,” posted Ric Flair to social media.

Moody has not declared interest in being Governor at this point, though her name has been linked with many in what is an embryonic field with a lot of possibilities surfacing in 2025.

Flair, whose latest work in the business has been with Jacksonville-based All Elite Wrestling, was one of the most recognizable professional grapplers of the 1980s and 1990s. He has long been a partisan of the Florida Gators, and has frequented Gainesville.

His most recent trip to Alachua County fell short of stylin’ and profilin’, however, as Flair bickered with staff at a pizza place in Gainesville, an incident that TMZ reports he has since apologized for.

“I was wrong for getting upset. I probably just should have just walked out the door, but it caught me so off-guard because we were having a wonderful time. Then all of a sudden … someone in their kitchen said I did something wrong in the bathroom and there’s no one there except me and him,” Flair told a local radio station on Wednesday.

It’s unclear if the Nature Boy’s endorsement will help Moody in a crowded field if she runs as Flair urges. A recent University of North Florida poll had the Plant City Republican at 6% support, a distant third behind First Lady Casey DeSantis.