‘No questions asked’: Marco Rubio wants to revoke visas from ‘pro-Hamas’ protesters

Florida’s senior Senator is equating demonstrations against Israel on college campuses with support of the terror group Hamas.

And to that end, U.S. Marco Rubio urges the Joe Biden administration to rescind visas for “international students” who demonstrate “pro-terrorist views” with the war in Gaza as a backdrop.

“What cannot be tolerated, however, is for international students to violate the terms of their visa, and, especially, U.S. law,” Rubio said.

In a letter to U.S. Department of State Secretary Antony Blinken and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the third-term Republican itemizes his frustrations in making the extraordinary call.

“Since the horrific October 7, 2023 terrorist attack against Israel, a wave of antisemitism and pro-Hamas protests has swept America’s elite universities from coast to coast. Students and professional protesters have occupied and desecrated university buildings, trashed campus grounds with public encampments, injured innocent bystanders, and targeted Jewish students with threatening and antisemitic rhetoric,” Rubio charged.

“Such lawless behavior has appropriately resulted in arrests. For those international students who defied university orders, and police instruction, in favor of acting on pro-terrorist views, this should result in immediate expulsion from their host institution and our generous country. No questions asked.”

Rubio reminded the Secretaries that it is “imperative that both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of State are communicating and enforcing the laws of our land.”

“Let me be clear: espousing support for a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization is grounds for the termination of a visa and immediate removal from our country. As pro-terrorist protesters continue to be arrested, I urge you to ensure those who are in our country on visas are placed into expedited deportation proceedings.”