Poll: Ron DeSantis faces 56-point hole in Michigan

Florida’s Governor doesn’t look to have a path in Michigan when it comes to the 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination.

That’s the sobering takeaway from the most recent Mitchell-MIRS Poll of Michigan released Friday.

That poll finds former President Donald Trump with 69% of the 300 Republican Primary voters surveyed, way out in front of Ron DeSantis (13%), former Vice President Mike Pence (3%), South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (2%), former South Carolina Governor and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (1%), and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson (0%).

The poll’s signal of DeSantis’ seeming irrelevance in the state comes just a few months after Democrats sounded the alarm about the Governor’s purported extremism before he came to the state for speeches at the Midland County Republican Party Spring Breakfast and Hillsdale College.

Ahead of that former speech, he drew 200 protesters before delivering his standard stump speech.