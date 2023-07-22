July 22, 2023
Ron DeSantis wants review of state’s holdings in Bud Light parent

Associated PressJuly 22, 20232min1

AP DeSantis Pride
'All options are on the table.'

Presidential candidate and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Florida to investigate its investments in the company that makes Bud Light because of conservative backlash over a transgender social media influencer marketing the beverage.

DeSantis said Thursday in a letter to the State Board of Administration that “all options are on the table” in its response to Dylan Mulvaney’s Instagram post of a video of her opening a Bud Light with her face on the can.

The governor said that due to the the backlash over the post, Anheuser-Busch InBev has suffered sales losses that could affect state investments. He added that the beer manufacturer’s “radical social ideologies” have turned Bud Light into a “social pariah” and losses have been “staggering.”

DeSantis, who sits on the adminstration board, asked its executive director, Lamar Taylor, to review the state’s holdings, questioning whether they violate Florida law, and suggested a shareholder action may be needed against the company.

“We must prudently manage the funds of Florida’s hardworking law enforcement officers, teachers, firefighters and first responders in a manner that focuses on growing returns, not subsidizing an ideological agenda through woke virtue signaling,” DeSantis wrote.

Anheuser-Busch InBev didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Associated Press

One comment

  • DeSantis has taking a page out of the Nazi playbook

    July 22, 2023 at 11:07 am

    DeSantis is the queen of culture wars, but they failed governor and presidential candidate. Now I see why they call him pudding

    Reply

#FlaPol

