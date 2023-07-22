July 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Vivek Ramaswamy closes in on Ron DeSantis in another GOP Primary poll

A.G. GancarskiJuly 22, 20233min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Republicans hope to stop Donald Trump in New Hampshire

HeadlinesTallahassee

Nikki Fried, legislators to pass out banned books in Tallahassee

Culture WarsHeadlines

Bobby Powell calls for ‘examination’ into what’s driving ‘galling’ new state Black history curriculum

Vivek Ramaswamy

Gov. Ron DeSantis has competition for second place in the Republican Presidential race, according to new polling.

The Harvard-Harris Poll, which was in the field Wednesday and Thursday, shows that entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, with 10% support, is just two points below DeSantis’ 12%.

Both men are far behind first-place Donald Trump, who has majority support in the survey with 52%.

Behind DeSantis and Ramaswamy, other candidates are showing signs of life. Former Vice President Mike Pence has 7% support and former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley has 4%. No other name polled has more than 2%, including Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who is at 0%.

Further evidence that Ramaswamy is emerging as a DeSantis alternative comes in the second choice polling, in which Trump doesn’t participate in Primaries. DeSantis leads with 29%, but Ramaswamy’s 19% is competitive in that hypothetical, with Pence’s 13% good for third in that scenario.

The Harvard-Harris poll is the second in recent days to show a fight for second place. A Kaplan Strategies poll released this week shows Ramaswamy and DeSantis tied for second place with 12% each, with Trump at 48% in that survey.

Though Ramaswamy’s performance in these polls is worth noting, the polling defies the Race to the White House polling average. It shows Trump at 52%, DeSantis at 20%, and Ramaswamy at 6%.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublicans hope to stop Donald Trump in New Hampshire

One comment

  • PeterH

    July 22, 2023 at 10:16 am

    The DeSantis Syndicate is in panic mode. The millions of dollars they’ve spent on domestic and international travel to position Ron’s candidacy has failed miserably. It’s finally time to take out the garbage.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories