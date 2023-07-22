Poll: Vivek Ramaswamy closes in on Ron DeSantis in another GOP Primary poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis has competition for second place in the Republican Presidential race, according to new polling.

The Harvard-Harris Poll, which was in the field Wednesday and Thursday, shows that entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, with 10% support, is just two points below DeSantis’ 12%.

Both men are far behind first-place Donald Trump, who has majority support in the survey with 52%.

Behind DeSantis and Ramaswamy, other candidates are showing signs of life. Former Vice President Mike Pence has 7% support and former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley has 4%. No other name polled has more than 2%, including Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who is at 0%.

Further evidence that Ramaswamy is emerging as a DeSantis alternative comes in the second choice polling, in which Trump doesn’t participate in Primaries. DeSantis leads with 29%, but Ramaswamy’s 19% is competitive in that hypothetical, with Pence’s 13% good for third in that scenario.

The Harvard-Harris poll is the second in recent days to show a fight for second place. A Kaplan Strategies poll released this week shows Ramaswamy and DeSantis tied for second place with 12% each, with Trump at 48% in that survey.

Though Ramaswamy’s performance in these polls is worth noting, the polling defies the Race to the White House polling average. It shows Trump at 52%, DeSantis at 20%, and Ramaswamy at 6%.