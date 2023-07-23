July 23, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis has 15% support in New Hampshire GOP Primary

A.G. GancarskiJuly 23, 2023

DeSantis wins
Trump is way in front; Tim Scott and Chris Christie are seven points behind the Governor.

Another poll shows Ron DeSantis struggling in the First in the Nation Primary state.

A new J.L. Partners poll reported Sunday by the British Daily Mail shows DeSantis with just 15% support, 27 points below Donald Trump’s 42%. In a tie for third place with 8% each: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

“The new kids on the block are on the up,” pollster James Johnson told the Mail.

DeSantis does better against Trump in a hypothetical where every other person in the field abandons their candidacies. In that scenario, Trump prevails 50% to 33%.

DeSantis is closer to Trump than the last time this pollster was in the field in New Hampshire. The previous J.L. Partners poll showed a 51% to 18% Trump lead in a crowded field, and 53% to 33% in the hypothetical two-way race.

Other New Hampshire polls have been in the field in July, all of which show DeSantis down against Trump to varying degrees.

The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows the Florida Governor just 14 points behind the former President, 37% to 23%.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 shows Trump with 48% and DeSantis with 10.5%, just 0.5% more than Christie’s 10%.

A new National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between Monday and Wednesday shows the Governor 24 points behind Trump, 39% to 15%.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 41% to 17% in a crowded field, and 49% to 25% if the race were somehow just two people.

