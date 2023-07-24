Arrest at Orlando leader’s home came after second meth raid in 18 months

The home of a prominent Orlando city leader was raided for the second time in 18 months.

A bust at the home of Jane Healy took place despite pleas from neighbors asking the justice system to intervene regarding the activity of her 40-year-old son, Randall Healy Clark.

Most recently, Clark was arrested on Friday, June 21. Clark was booked into the Orange County Jail on multiple drug-related charges. On the most serious charge, trafficking in more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, the bond was set at $25,000. 33rd Street Bail Bonds paid that on Saturday.

But this is just the latest arrest for Clark after a SWAT team raided the Healy household on Greenwood Street. On Feb. 27, Orlando Police also raided the home after Clark was stopped with drugs reportedly in his car.

Police records show a SWAT team was already on the way to the Healy home when officers saw Clark get into a car with who appeared to be a woman who claimed to live at the house and who had an active felony drug warrant. But the report also shows the woman in the car was a different person.

However, police found a baggie in the center console and believed it had drug residue. A police report states Clark admitted to police that he had crystal meth with him and was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. The woman and another passenger in the war were already arrested. Police also found a scale and prescription drugs in the car.

Police reports show SWAT team members then raised the home where he was staying, which belongs to his mother, and found more drugs, according to the report. Those included methamphetamine, Hydroxyzine Hydrochloride, Elequis and Amphetamine-Dextroamphetamine.

But 9th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office ultimately decided in August to drop charges. Worrell’s office has notably come under scrutiny over its prosecuting history from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is exploring whether to remove her from office.

“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution,” wrote Assistant State Attorney Aseye Akos Ablordeppey.

Months later, another raid took place at the same home. Similarly, Clark again faces charges of possessing meth with the intention to sell.

Both raids at Healy’s home have generated accusations throughout the past year and a half. Healy previously served as managing editor of The Orlando Sentinel and won a Pulitzer Prize when she was on the newspaper’s editorial board.

In March, she was named Co-Chair of the Tourist Development Tax Advisory Committee in Orange County. The Board has its next meeting set for Tuesday, July 25.

Meanwhile, neighbors have asked local judges to intervene regarding Clark. A resident in the Lake Davis neighborhood wrote a letter in July 2021 to Circuit Judge Luis Calderon asking for the state to monitor activity at the home.

“Jane Healy does not have the training, skills or experience to be supervising a halfway house for Randall Clark and his wayward friends and associates,” the neighbor wrote.

Police notably said the most recent arrest for Clark resulted from a “complex investigation.”