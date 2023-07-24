July 24, 2023
Gov. DeSantis appoints five to Pinellas Juvenile Welfare Board

Peter Schorsch

The appointees will help oversee the welfare of some 60,000 kids and families.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed five members to the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County.

Appointees include Brian Aungst Jr., Kristen Gnage, Michael Mikurak, James Millican and Melissa Rutland.

Aungst Jr. is an attorney and shareholder at Macfarlane Ferguson and McMullen. He serves on the Pinellas County Charter Review Board and has been a staple of advocacy in the Clearwater business community.

Gnage is the assistant state attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. She is a member of the Pinellas Chapter of the Florida Association of Women Lawyers and the Asian Pacific American Bar Association. Gnage earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Boston College and her juris doctor from Stetson University.

Mikurak, who is now retired, previously served as an international consulting partner for Accenture. He chairs the HEPCO Holdings board. Mikurak previously ran unsuccessfully for Pinellas County Commission against Charlie Justice. 

Millican is the division chief and fire marshall for the Lealman Fire District. He also chairs the Lealman Asian Neighborhood Family Center and is a board member for the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board. 

Rutland is the president of the Rutland Florida Gulf Group and serves on the St. Petersburg Area YMCA Board of Directors. She is also a member of the Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute. 

The Pinellas Juvenile Welfare Board was created through a Special Act of the Florida Legislature to strengthen the lives of children and families in Pinellas County. It is governed by an 11-member Board of Directors and impacts the lives of 60,000 children and families through 85 programs in partnership with 55 nonprofit agencies. 

The appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation. 

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

