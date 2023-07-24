Kellyanne Conway contends Ron DeSantis has ‘ruined himself for 2028’

One political commentator says Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is so bad it’s damaged his brand not just for 2024, but for 2028.

During a Fox News interview, Kellyanne Conway was blunt in her denunciation of a DeSantis campaign that is in “reboot” mode just weeks after a formal campaign launch.

The “reboot,” Conway said, is “usually not six weeks after you launch your campaign.”

“You actually don’t reboot while the ink is still wet on your campaign documents,” Conway snarked.

Conway contended that DeSantis should have “waited” to run, adding that the damage has been done not just for this cycle but the next one.

“I think he’s kind of ruined himself for 2028,” Conway said, before turning her attention to two fulcrums of the DeSantis message.

“He does way too much woke and way too much COVID,” Conway told host Martha MacCallum.

Conway suggested the Governor’s messaging is not aligned with what voters want.

“They want the economy,” she said. “It’s the No. 1 issue. You can’t get around it.”

Conway also suggested that the Governor’s campaign is a creation of big-dollar donors rather than what voters want, saying that “donors don’t decide the nominees, the voters do. The voters decide who our nominees are and who our presidents are.”