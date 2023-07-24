Kellyanne Conway contends Ron DeSantis has ‘ruined himself for 2028’

One political commentator says Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is so bad it’s damaged his brand not just for 2024, but for 2028.
During a Fox News interview, Kellyanne Conway was blunt in her denunciation of a DeSantis campaign that is in “reboot” mode just weeks after a formal campaign launch.
The “reboot,” Conway said, is “usually not six weeks after you launch your campaign.”
“You actually don’t reboot while the ink is still wet on your campaign documents,” Conway snarked.
Conway contended that DeSantis should have “waited” to run, adding that the damage has been done not just for this cycle but the next one.
“I think he’s kind of ruined himself for 2028,” Conway said, before turning her attention to two fulcrums of the DeSantis message.
“He does way too much woke and way too much COVID,” Conway told host Martha MacCallum.
Conway suggested the Governor’s messaging is not aligned with what voters want.
“They want the economy,” she said. “It’s the No. 1 issue. You can’t get around it.”
Conway also suggested that the Governor’s campaign is a creation of big-dollar donors rather than what voters want, saying that “donors don’t decide the nominees, the voters do. The voters decide who our nominees are and who our presidents are.”
10 comments
Dont Say FLA
July 24, 2023 at 4:30 pm
Rhonda has soiled himself for all time. He won’t even be able to get by as a rapey Uber driver after this colossal of an efffup.
Josh Green
July 24, 2023 at 4:35 pm
He’s doing the Sarah Palin speedrun from Governor to complete irrelevance.
In a couple years he’ll be in padded cell, wearing a straight jacket while just muttering the word “Woke! Woke! Woke! Woke!” to himself over and over again.
Claudia Conway
July 24, 2023 at 4:42 pm
What mom said has really got to burn Ron’s insides considering that I’ve been on a fashion magazine cover, and even in the magazine, too.
Ocean Joe
July 24, 2023 at 4:49 pm
Finally, some truth from the originator of “alternate facts” herself.
Best marketing in the world can’t sell a lousy product.
Michael K
July 24, 2023 at 4:57 pm
It’s like drinking iced tea in hell when I agree with Kellyanne, but she’s nailed it: Ron is speeding ahead while looking in the rearview mirror while applying his lipstick.
Buh-bye, Rhonda!
PeterH
July 24, 2023 at 5:15 pm
Honestly Florida residents are grateful we won’t be dumping Trump into the presidency. This clown has done enough to ruin Florida. Florida’s recovery can only be reversed with our Governor term limits. 20 years of failed Republican leadership has taken a toll on the sunshine state.
Marvin Mouse
July 24, 2023 at 5:21 pm
Smellyanne’s gonna come to Desantis on her knees and beg forgiveness for being such a Trumpster that she was blinded to the fact that America will vote for America’s Govornor.
Folks America is so over oldster Great Granpas in the White House. The only thing that kept us from WWIii with Dementia Joe is Biden’s handlers never allowed him to make even one decision.
Now with Dementia Donald he will get whizzed off over nothing and nobody will be there to stop Trump from blowing up Moscow. Boom WWIII.
Back to Smellyanne, she better pray Desantis forgives her or its back in the closet of irrelevantcy for Smellyanne.
Squeek
Ocean Joe
July 24, 2023 at 5:30 pm
Marv, he doesn’t know how to forgive anyone.
And that’s a problem.
But send him your money.
Pastor Pasta
July 24, 2023 at 5:30 pm
It’s almost as if positioning yourself to the right of Mussolini is a bad idea!
tom palmer
July 24, 2023 at 5:51 pm
DeSantis; problem is that he can’t keep his mouth shut. He has to comment on everything even when he has nothing to add.