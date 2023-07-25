Despite ‘reboot,’ Ron DeSantis hits new low in another national poll

Yet another national poll shows that Ron DeSantis needs the campaign “reboot” his campaign is advertising less than two months after launch.

“DeSantis slumps to weekly tracking low,” asserts the sobering subhead from the latest Morning Consult survey of 3,576 GOP Primary voters, a poll that shows DeSantis doing worse than any other time in 2023.

“Most potential GOP primary voters (59%) support Donald Trump, giving him a 43-percentage point lead over DeSantis as the Florida Governor’s campaign undergoes a reset. This marks one of Trump’s largest advantages over his closest polling rival — and one of DeSantis’ lowest levels of support — since Morning Consult began tracking the primary race in early December.”

DeSantis still has a hold on second place, for now. Vivek Ramaswamy is at 8%, good for third place. He’s followed by former Vice President Mike Pence (6%), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (4%), U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (2%), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (2%) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (1%). Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, meanwhile, is at 0%.

DeSantis’ clearest path to the nomination would involve the disappearance of Trump. In that scenario, 36% of Trump backers see him as the top second choice, with 18% choosing Ramaswamy and 16% preferring Pence. However, 13% of Trump supporters don’t know who they would back if the former President weren’t in the field.

Turning to favorability, it’s Trump first and DeSantis and Ramaswamy somewhat behind.

“Trump is popular with 78% of the party’s potential electorate, while 20% view him unfavorably. The bulk of the GOP Primary voters (62%) also hold favorable views of DeSantis, while 23% hold unfavorable views. Potential Primary voters are 37 points more likely to hold favorable opinions than unfavorable opinions about Ramaswamy (51% to 14%), making him the third most popular Republican presidential candidate.”

Though DeSantis often says he’s the only Republican who can beat Joe Biden, overall polling shows him down 5 points against the Democratic incumbent, the poll notes. Trump is 2 points behind Biden, meanwhile.