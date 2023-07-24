Stan McClain: Nation’s top economy gives money back to taxpayers

Just about everyone is trying to save some money these days.

Thankfully, the Florida Legislature, with the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, took a proactive approach to tackling national inflationary pressures by passing a record-breaking $2.7 billion in tax relief.

These measures, which include upcoming sales tax holidays and permanent sales tax exemptions for essential items, will give Floridians a little breathing room in their family budgets, allowing them to keep more of their hard-earned money, stimulate consumer spending, and support local businesses.

In addition to the tax cuts, Florida continues to prove its commitment to helping our kids get ahead in the classroom through its back-to-school sales tax holiday, which started this week. This initiative allows parents and students to save on essential items like clothing, school supplies, and personal computers.

By reducing the financial burden of preparing for a new school year, Florida is ensuring that every child has the opportunity and tools they need to thrive in the classroom.

The summer is also a great time to enjoy everything Florida has to offer. Whether you spend it on the water, visiting our state parks, or any of our world-class tourist attractions, recreational activities are important to your overall well-being.

One of the most exciting parts of our tax package is the Freedom Summer sales tax holiday. This three-month initiative enables Floridians to save on outdoor supplies, sports equipment, tickets to music and sporting events, and more. By promoting an active lifestyle, the state is investing in the well-being of its residents while encouraging a sense of community and togetherness.

Florida’s commitment to families is clear with the passage of permanent sales tax exemptions for essential items, including diapers, strollers, cribs, and clothing and shoes for children up to age 5. This Legislature acknowledges the importance of early childhood development by ensuring affordability for needed items, aiming to alleviate the financial strain of raising a child in this economy.

By empowering citizens, supporting families, and fostering economic growth, Florida’s Legislature and Gov. DeSantis have taken surefire steps to secure the state’s position as an economic powerhouse.

Florida’s recent achievement of being ranked the best economy in the nation by CNBC is further proof that our strong fiscal policies and pro-growth agenda are working. Our commitment to our citizens, coupled with historic economic relief, sets a shining example for the nation. We call that “the Florida Way.”

___

Rep. Stan McClain, an Ocala Republican, is the Chair of the Ways & Means Committee in the Florida House. He represents the 27th District which includes parts of Lake, Marion, and Volusia counties.