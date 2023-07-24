Mark Jordan joins HD 26 race

Mark Jordan, a retired first responder and small business owner is running for the House District 26 seat.

Jordan is the third Republican to enter the race to succeed Keith Truenow. The Tavares Republican is not seeking re-election to the House and instead is running for Senate.

“I am an America First, Free Florida loving Republican who will stop at nothing to keep advancing the conservative ideals Florida has become known to represent,” Jordan said.

Jordan is a lifelong Republican and Floridian who has lived in Central Florida since 1970. He has served in various first responder roles over his career, including as a firefighter, paramedic and EMS quality improvement manager.

After retiring from public service, Jordan turned his woodworking hobby into a small business, Hangar Houseware.

“As Floridians, we still enjoy the right to work, the right to worship, the right to bear arms and the right to pursue our dreams without the interference of the government. As our community’s next Representative, I will fight to keep Floridians free in every way,” Jordan said of his candidacy.

Jordan and his wife, Wendy, have lived in the district for 29 years. Jordan attended and graduated from Umatilla High School and Lake-Sumter State College. He and his wife have two daughters, Hannah and Hallie, and a grandson, Benjamin.

Jordan joins Michael Levine and Addie Owens in the GOP Primary for the seat. So far, no Democrat has filed to run. The district is deep red. The district is home to nearly 56,000 registered Republicans, about 46% of the total electorate, and just over 33,000 Democrats, just 27% of all voters, according to L2 voter data.

If a Democrat doesn’t jump into the race — and if no write-in candidate closes the ballot — the Primary would be open to all voters regardless of political affiliation.

Truenow has represented the district since 2020.