July 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mark Jordan joins HD 26 race

Peter SchorschJuly 24, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Stan McClain: Nation’s top economy gives money back to taxpayers

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden chooses a longtime Hill aide respected by Republicans as his new legislative affairs director

Culture WarsHeadlines

Kim Daniels distances herself from Ron DeSantis’ administration’s new Black history standards

Mark Jordan copy
3 Republicans are now running to succeed Keith Truenow.

Mark Jordan, a retired first responder and small business owner is running for the House District 26 seat.

Jordan is the third Republican to enter the race to succeed Keith Truenow. The Tavares Republican is not seeking re-election to the House and instead is running for Senate.

“I am an America First, Free Florida loving Republican who will stop at nothing to keep advancing the conservative ideals Florida has become known to represent,” Jordan said.

Jordan is a lifelong Republican and Floridian who has lived in Central Florida since 1970. He has served in various first responder roles over his career, including as a firefighter, paramedic and EMS quality improvement manager.

After retiring from public service, Jordan turned his woodworking hobby into a small business, Hangar Houseware.

“As Floridians, we still enjoy the right to work, the right to worship, the right to bear arms and the right to pursue our dreams without the interference of the government.  As our community’s next Representative, I will fight to keep Floridians free in every way,” Jordan said of his candidacy.

Jordan and his wife, Wendy, have lived in the district for 29 years. Jordan attended and graduated from Umatilla High School and Lake-Sumter State College. He and his wife have two daughters, Hannah and Hallie, and a grandson, Benjamin.

Jordan joins Michael Levine and Addie Owens in the GOP Primary for the seat. So far, no Democrat has filed to run. The district is deep red. The district is home to nearly 56,000 registered Republicans, about 46% of the total electorate, and just over 33,000 Democrats, just 27% of all voters, according to L2 voter data.

If a Democrat doesn’t jump into the race — and if no write-in candidate closes the ballot — the Primary would be open to all voters regardless of political affiliation.

Truenow has represented the district since 2020.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousStan McClain: Nation’s top economy gives money back to taxpayers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Rick Scott earns endorsements from 59 Florida Sheriffs for 2024 re-election bid
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more