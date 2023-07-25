Pollster claims Ron DeSantis’ ‘message falls flat’

In the wake of another bad national survey for Ron DeSantis, the pollster behind it is offering a sobering message.
“DeSantis’ message falls flat,” reads the headline from the latest Monmouth University snapshot of the Republican presidential race.
The memo details a damning indictment of a static race in the weeks since the Governor formally launched.
“DeSantis’ efforts to paint himself as both a stronger candidate and a more effective leader than Trump have largely failed to connect with the GOP electorate,” the pollster writes.
“When asked whom they would like to see as the Republican nominee for President in 2024, 46% of GOP-aligned and leaning voters name Donald Trump and 20% name DeSantis without any prompting. In a Primary ballot question that explicitly lists 14 announced candidates, Trump’s support increases to 54% while DeSantis’ vote share barely moves (22%) and no other candidate gets above 5%. In a head-to-head contest between just the two, Trump garners 55% support and DeSantis gets 35%.”
“DeSantis has not made any headway. The arguments that he’d be a stronger candidate and a more effective president than Trump have both fallen flat,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.
DeSantis does beat Trump in one scenario: a head-to-head battle among “non-MAGA” Republicans. The Governor prevails there 47% to 39%.
The memo goes on to detail that DeSantis is seen as both less electable and less effective than the former President.
“Just 22% of Republican voters say that DeSantis would be a stronger candidate than Trump in a general election against incumbent President Joe Biden, but nearly twice as many (47%) say he would actually be weaker than Trump. Another 26% say DeSantis would be just as strong as Trump. On the question of governing, only 19% feel DeSantis would be more effective than Trump in running the country and getting his policies enacted, while 49% think Trump would be more effective than DeSantis. Another 30% say the two men would be equally as effective.”
DeSantis’ lack of traction comes amid falling favorability: The Governor enjoys a “largely positive rating (65% favorable and 18% unfavorable),” which has “steadily eroded from his top result of 80% favorable in February.”
4 comments
M. Mouse
July 25, 2023 at 11:40 am
That’s our little man, can’t even compete with a psychopath!
Squeak!
Thomas Kaspar
July 25, 2023 at 11:41 am
Florida’s largest police union endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) presidential bid this week, after endorsing former President Trump in 2020.
“For the over 30,000 men and women in the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the choice for us could not be clearer,” the group’s president, John Kazanjian, said in a statement t
You two are bologna central.
Jay Smif
July 25, 2023 at 12:17 pm
Pudgy fascist Ron DeSantis ORDERED the police union to endorse him, otherwise he’d personally come for them, princess, just like every other group in the state that he threatens.
The police union HATES the fact that pudgy Ronnie put a bulls-eye on the back of every cop in the state with his new permitless carry rule that will only end in more tragedy for the citizens of Florida.
Dont Say FLA
July 25, 2023 at 1:03 pm
So all twelve remaining “non-MAGA” Republicans prefer Ron DeSantis. Good for them. Sounds like MAGA isn’t the lane for Ron. But Ron is trying to drive directly up MAGA lane despite crash after crash. LOL @ Stoopid Rhonda Who Doesn’t Even Know Which Lane Is The Rhonda Lane