Manny Diaz defends embattled Florida Black history standards, accuses Kamala Harris of ‘gaslighting’

Florida’s Education Commissioner is speaking out in the wake of criticism of the state’s newly adopted 216-page set of guidelines for the teaching of Black history that include assertions that enslaved people may have derived “benefit” from slavery because they “developed skills.”

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. told radio host Guy Benson that critics, including Vice President Kamala Harris, are missing the point. He noted that the controversial statement is merely a subpoint in a larger document.

Diaz explained that “scholars” created the “benchmarks,” which “delve into the ugliest part of our history without removing anything.”

He described “hundreds of pages going into each individual instance in this period of time, both during slavery, pre-slavery telling the story and the atrocities of the treatment of Africans that were enslaved, and that passage over to the New World.”

“Also the plantation life, both in America and in the Caribbean because there was a lot of transfer. All of the atrocities, all of the terrible things that happened bluntly explained in and covered in these standards as well as post-Civil War Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, discrimination, beatdowns, the Civil Rights movement.”

While all of that is “very, very, very transparently covered without varnishing anything,” Diaz noted the inclusion of “stories of individuals, individual slaves who through their perseverance, their strength, their resiliency, figured out how to acquire skills despite the fact that these atrocities were being committed, despite the fact that they were in a system where human beings were being owned.”

In a 25-minute speech at Jacksonville’s historic Ritz Theater Friday, the Vice President railed at the Ron DeSantis administration’s attempt to “gaslight” Black people at the horrors of slavery.

“Adults know what slavery really involved — come on! It involves rape. It involves torture. It involves taking a baby from their mother. It involved some of the worst examples of depriving people of humanity in our world. It involves subjecting people to the requirement that they would think of themselves as less than human,” Harris said.

“So in the context of that, how is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?” she added. “That in the midst of these atrocities there were some benefits?”

Diaz accused the Vice President of trying to “gaslight” her audience, meanwhile. He described Harris as “someone who has picked up some talking points (from) the teachers union and just tried to gaslight Americans into believing this.”

During a press conference in Utah last Friday, DeSantis accused the Vice President of trying to “chirp” and “demagogue” about the controversial instructional standards, which he described as the most “robust” in the country. He distanced himself from the enactment, urging reporters to ask the Board of Education about the new rules.

The Governor also defended the assertion that some Black people indeed benefited from slavery by learning marketable skills.

“I think what they’re doing is I think that they’re probably going to show some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life,” DeSantis said.

As the interview ended, Diaz defended DeSantis, while saying he had no plans to resign his office under pressure from the left.

“That’s simply just political rhetoric taking a shot,” Diaz said. “Just like this White House is obsessed with Florida and taking shots at Gov. DeSantis and telling lies, his opponents within the state are doing the same thing and, and having gone through this, seen these politics for 10 years in the Legislature prior to being the Commissioner, it’s very apparent that this is just a political cheap shot that they’re taking.”