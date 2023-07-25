Poll: Ron DeSantis has 15% support among Iowa Republicans

Another poll of Iowa Republicans finds Ron DeSantis staring up at Donald Trump in the presidential race.

A survey of 500 likely voters in next year’s GOP caucus shows DeSantis at 15%, 27 points behind Trump’s 42%.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is close behind DeSantis, with 9% support. Vivek Ramaswamy’s 5% is good for fourth place, with other candidates further back still.

American Greatness, which commissioned the survey conducted on Sunday and Monday, finds nothing but bad news for the Governor in the data.

“DeSantis’ numbers have steadily dropped since May, going from 26%, to 24%, to 21%, to currently 15%. Even voters who are favorable toward the Governor say they prefer Trump, 40% to 23%. Among voters who give both Trump and DeSantis a favorable rating, Trump leads 54% to 17%.”

This is the latest poll to show DeSantis being threatened by Scott and presenting no threat to Trump.

A Fox Business survey released on Sunday reveals just 5 points separate the Florida Governor and U.S. Sen. Scott. DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 11%.

Both contenders are far behind Trump, who is at 46%.

A recent Coefficient Poll shows DeSantis has 16% support, with Scott at 10%. Again, Trump is at 46%.

In a recent National Public Affairs poll, Trump is up 41% to 18%.

The Race to the White House average for the state shows Trump leading DeSantis, 45% to 18%.

DeSantis will try to turn things around with a visit to Iowa this week, then with a TV buy next week.

That tour begins Thursday morning when the candidate touches down in Des Moines. The tour will go 154 miles with three stops over 12 hours in the southern part of the Hawkeye State.

A meet-and-greet will get underway at noon at a bar and grill in Chariton. He’ll then head to a town hall at an Osceola distillery to the west and swing 80 miles east where the tour wraps for another meet-and-greet at an Oskaloosa coffee shop. On Friday, DeSantis will appear at the sold-out Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.

Starting Monday, July 31, the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC will buy TV time in Iowa for the first time in a month.