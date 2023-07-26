Last Call for 7.26.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The public will have a chance to speak directly with Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. about the controversial new African American history standards approved by the state Board of Education last week.

Diaz is slated to attend a Thursday town hall in Miami Gardens co-hosted by Sen. Shevrin Jones, Sen. Rosalind Osgood and Miami-Dade School Board Vice Chair Dr. Steve Gallon III. The event will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, starting at 7 p.m.

“With back-to-school right around the corner, the state’s politically motivated changes to African American history curriculum standards have understandably led to widespread concern about its impacts on our students. We are pleased that Commissioner Diaz has agreed to join us for what we expect will be a constructive evening,” said Jones, the Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Education and a former classroom teacher.

The event comes nearly a week after the new curriculum sparked a firestorm of controversy for “whitewashing” slavery.

The standards have students learning about key events in figures in African American history, but another benchmark calls for “instruction (that) includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

That line has drawn rebukes from prominent voices across the country, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who excoriated the curriculum, and those who approved it during a Friday appearance in Jacksonville.

Diaz maintains the criticism is overblown — “If anyone takes the time to actually look at the standards, you can see that everything is covered,” he said last week.

Gallon is not convinced.

“These changes include language deemed offensive and, in several instances, determined to be factually inaccurate,” he said. “They have caused widespread concern, confusion, and educational chaos among parents, community members, educators, and students in our community, and quite frankly, throughout the state and nation.”

Osgood, a former Broward School Board member who sits on the Senate Pre K-12 Committee, added, “Our collective history is American History, and although our lived experiences are different, it is important that we value each other’s history. That is the only way we can ensure every Florida student can reach their fullest potential.

“This moment is an opportunity for community members to ask questions and express their thoughts regarding these standards changes.”

Those who wish to attend the town hall can RSVP online.

Evening Reads

—“Ron DeSantis is losing his electability advantage over Donald Trump” via Ed Kilgore of New York Magazine

—”Getting cozy with the too online ‘new right’ hasn’t worked out for DeSantis” via Eric Boehm of Reason

—“DeSantis didn’t think through his New College takeover” via Nicholas Mitchell for MSNBC

—“The 2024 Election could be the end of the cases against Trump” via Paul Rosenzweig of The Atlantic

—”The very private life of Melania Trump” via Lisa Lerer and Katie Rogers of The New York Times

—“DeSantis on being Trump’s VP: ‘Would you take it?’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Florida lawmakers demand end to secrecy around evidence of UFOs” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Florida’s local and state officials call on President Joe Biden to prevent new offshore drilling leases” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—“In blistering order, judge tells Florida to stop blocking effort to aid medically frail kids” via Carol Marbin Miller of the Miami Herald

—“As numbers for GOP keep adding up, Democrats declare ‘turf war’ by investing $1M in voter registration” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

—”Oldest Black fraternity pulls 2025 convention out of Florida citing ‘hostile’ policies” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat

Quote of the Day

“I don’t want Veep. I don’t want Cabinet. I don’t want to be a contributor. I’m running to win.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he would not run as Donald Trump’s VP.

Bill Day’s latest

Breakthrough Insights

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.