July 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Progressive-leaning groups grade 70% of the Legislature as failing to put people first

Anne GeggisJuly 27, 20235min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis’ odds of winning 2024 presidential election slip to 5%

Culture WarsHeadlines

Civil rights leaders charge Ron DeSantis with ‘policy violence’

FederalHeadlines

Florida’s delegation wants farm bill to protect growers, benefits

Political Chess Game
Not 1 Republican escaped failing ratings, according to Progress Florida and Florida Watch.

Two progressive-leaning groups doled out failing grades to 70% of state lawmakers — 112 Republicans and one Democrat — for a Session they termed “a gut punch.”

The People First Report Card grades put out by Progress Florida and Florida Watch graded lawmakers on key votes, judging whether lawmakers considered the public interest instead of monied or partisan ones, according to a news release.

There was not enough done to address the state’s deepening affordability crisis and too many attacks on freedom, leaders of the group said.

“Too many legislators acted as little more than rubber stamps for Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ nonstop assault on our freedoms, as illustrated by their passing of a near-total abortion ban, dangerous permitless carry of loaded, concealed guns that will make us less safe, and relentless attacks on LGBTQ+, immigrant and Black communities,” said Florida Watch Director Josh Weierbach.

“Now, taxpayers are going to be left to pay the bills for this relentless onslaught of unconstitutional legislation that did nothing to address the real issues facing everyday Floridians.”

Laws such as the six-week abortion ban, the expansion of school choice, new rules for rent deposits, criminalizing certain aspects of immigrant lives, and the expansion of the Parental Rights Law were among the votes that the two organizations weighed in their grading.

All Republicans leaders in the House were among the 62 GOP lawmakers judged to be failing most spectacularly (getting the lowest grade, an 11% rating). That included House Speaker Paul Renner, Majority Leader Michael Grant and Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Senate Majority Leader Ben Albritton both scored 15%, according to the progressive groups’ metrics.

Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels of Jacksonville was the sole Democrat on the list of lawmakers getting an “F,” although, with a numerical grade of 46%, she was the highest-scoring failure.

The group was not entirely impressed with the Democrats’ work either. Judged as delivering a “C” effort were Sen. Shevrin Jones, Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Gallop Franklin II. Sen. Linda Stewart of Orlando squeaked in a “B,” according to the People First Report Card.

Some might say the bipartisan bona fides of top Senate Democrats hurt them slightly. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and her future successor, Sen. Jason Pizzo, are not “A-rated.” They both got an 89% grade, according to the metrics Progress Florida and Florida Watch used.

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell fell just shy of a perfect grade, garnering a 96% rating. Fourteen lawmakers were deemed a “People’s Champion,” judged at 100% for putting people first, with seven of them hailing from either Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach counties.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida's delegation wants farm bill to protect growers, benefits

nextCivil rights leaders charge Ron DeSantis with 'policy violence'

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    July 27, 2023 at 11:42 am

    Pretty lame when somebody’s idea of being a good place for business means the government undermines the workers and weakens worker’s rights, and always in the name of “right to work”

    Criticism in that regard is a very fine line to walk. It’s a main reason for why lost Stacey Abrahams Georgia’s Governorship. She meant Georgia wasn’t a good place to be a worker, but she said it wasn’t a good place to live. The Kemp Campaign ate her dinner over that contextual misspeak.

    Reply

    • Levi Flack

      July 27, 2023 at 12:11 pm

      I work an online job from home and earn 185 dollars per hour. I never imagined I could do it, but my best friend, who makes $15,000 a month at the job, encouraged me to find out more about it. This has limitless possibilities.

      .

      .

      Details Are Here———->>> Dailyearn13.blogspot.Com

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories