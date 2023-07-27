Progressive-leaning groups grade 70% of the Legislature as failing to put people first

Two progressive-leaning groups doled out failing grades to 70% of state lawmakers — 112 Republicans and one Democrat — for a Session they termed “a gut punch.”

The People First Report Card grades put out by Progress Florida and Florida Watch graded lawmakers on key votes, judging whether lawmakers considered the public interest instead of monied or partisan ones, according to a news release.

There was not enough done to address the state’s deepening affordability crisis and too many attacks on freedom, leaders of the group said.

“Too many legislators acted as little more than rubber stamps for Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ nonstop assault on our freedoms, as illustrated by their passing of a near-total abortion ban, dangerous permitless carry of loaded, concealed guns that will make us less safe, and relentless attacks on LGBTQ+, immigrant and Black communities,” said Florida Watch Director Josh Weierbach.

“Now, taxpayers are going to be left to pay the bills for this relentless onslaught of unconstitutional legislation that did nothing to address the real issues facing everyday Floridians.”

Laws such as the six-week abortion ban, the expansion of school choice, new rules for rent deposits, criminalizing certain aspects of immigrant lives, and the expansion of the Parental Rights Law were among the votes that the two organizations weighed in their grading.

All Republicans leaders in the House were among the 62 GOP lawmakers judged to be failing most spectacularly (getting the lowest grade, an 11% rating). That included House Speaker Paul Renner, Majority Leader Michael Grant and Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Senate Majority Leader Ben Albritton both scored 15%, according to the progressive groups’ metrics.

Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels of Jacksonville was the sole Democrat on the list of lawmakers getting an “F,” although, with a numerical grade of 46%, she was the highest-scoring failure.

The group was not entirely impressed with the Democrats’ work either. Judged as delivering a “C” effort were Sen. Shevrin Jones, Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Gallop Franklin II. Sen. Linda Stewart of Orlando squeaked in a “B,” according to the People First Report Card.

Some might say the bipartisan bona fides of top Senate Democrats hurt them slightly. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and her future successor, Sen. Jason Pizzo, are not “A-rated.” They both got an 89% grade, according to the metrics Progress Florida and Florida Watch used.

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell fell just shy of a perfect grade, garnering a 96% rating. Fourteen lawmakers were deemed a “People’s Champion,” judged at 100% for putting people first, with seven of them hailing from either Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach counties.