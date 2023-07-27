Ron DeSantis to headline upstate South Carolina GOP BBQ

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to headline next month a barbecue billed as South Carolina’s largest annual gathering of Republicans.
This centerpiece appearance, in a state where success has historically been a catalyst for GOP presidential nominees, provides DeSantis with an opportunity to make his case in front of a large number of party activists, with whom former President Donald Trump, the GOP primary front-runner, remains popular.
DeSantis will speak Aug. 28 at the Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson, event host Rep. Jeff Duncan told The Associated Press on Thursday.
According to Duncan’s office, the casual event is the state’s largest annual gathering of Republicans, typically drawing more than 1,000 attendees. It features long rows of picnic tables, copious sweet tea and barbecue sides.
2 comments
Dont Say FLA
July 27, 2023 at 11:46 am
By “headline a BBQ” do we mean they are gonna put the oinker named Rhonda on a spit and grill him over an open flame? While folks might appreciate the sentiment, ain’t nobody gonna want a bite.
