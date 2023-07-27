Cathie Wood to keynote 2023 Florida Automated Vehicles Summit

ARK Investment Management founder, CEO and Chief Information Officer Cathie Wood will serve as the keynote speaker at the 2023 Florida Automated Vehicles (FAV) Summit.

For 10 years, the FAV Summit has assembled nationally recognized experts, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss the state of autonomous and connected vehicle technologies, implementation opportunities and challenges to successfully integrate within existing transportation networks.

As a renowned investor, Wood has consistently demonstrated her exceptional ability to identify disruptive technologies and trends ahead of the curve, making her insights highly sought after, according to Summit organizers.

Wood has been a vocal advocate for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and touts their potential to not only revolutionize the auto industry, but provide valuable reductions to harmful carbon emissions.

“Cathie’s innovation and focus on the future makes her presence the highlight of this year’s conference. We are honored that she is our keynote,” said former Sen. Jeff Brandes, the FAV Summit founder.

ARK Investment has been actively investing in leading companies at the forefront of autonomous vehicle development, specifically, those dedicated to the emerging field of robotaxis.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority is hosting the 11th Annual FAV Summit at the Tampa Marriott Water Street Sept. 6-8. The Summit will focus on ACES mobility. ACES is an acronym for the four rising stars of mobility: Automated, Connected, Electric and Shared.

The Summit will also include live demonstrations of ACES technology. For more information, visit FAVsummit.com. To register for this conference, please visit favsummit.com/register.