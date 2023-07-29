Ron DeSantis to collect checks in Kansas City

Ron DeSantis will try his luck fundraising in Kansas City next month, reports KMBC.

The VIP fundraiser, slated for Aug. 8 at noon local time, will cost $6,600 per attendee, with couples admission costing $13,200.

For those DeSantis backers on a budget, the lunch is priced lower: $3,300 a person, or $6,600 a couple.

Polling has been scant in Missouri, but the Race to the White House average in the Show Me State shows DeSantis just three points back of Donald Trump, 38% to 35%. Nikki Haley has 8% support.

In Kansas, Trump leads 30% to 17% according to the Race to the White House average. Haley and Mike Pence have 9% each.