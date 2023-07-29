Ron DeSantis to collect checks in Kansas City

Ron DeSantis will try his luck fundraising in Kansas City next month, reports KMBC.
The VIP fundraiser, slated for Aug. 8 at noon local time, will cost $6,600 per attendee, with couples admission costing $13,200.
For those DeSantis backers on a budget, the lunch is priced lower: $3,300 a person, or $6,600 a couple.
Polling has been scant in Missouri, but the Race to the White House average in the Show Me State shows DeSantis just three points back of Donald Trump, 38% to 35%. Nikki Haley has 8% support.
In Kansas, Trump leads 30% to 17% according to the Race to the White House average. Haley and Mike Pence have 9% each.
2 comments
Whitesplaining Slavery To Blacks Everywhere
July 29, 2023 at 4:22 pm
Slaver
Dont Say FLA
July 29, 2023 at 4:38 pm
Good to see Rhonda is going to Missouri where he is only 3 points behind Trump. After Rhonda’s visit, they’ll be 23 points behind Trump.
Thank you Rhonda for getting and letting people get to know who you are. Folks hear about this abstract guy in Florida with an Ivy League education and think that sound great, but then Rhonda shows up and corrects that thought.