July 29, 2023
Ron DeSantis to collect checks in Kansas City

A.G. GancarskiJuly 29, 20231min2

The fundraiser kicks off at noon on Aug. 8.

Ron DeSantis will try his luck fundraising in Kansas City next month, reports KMBC.

The VIP fundraiser, slated for Aug. 8 at noon local time, will cost $6,600 per attendee, with couples admission costing $13,200.

For those DeSantis backers on a budget, the lunch is priced lower: $3,300 a person, or $6,600 a couple.

Polling has been scant in Missouri, but the Race to the White House average in the Show Me State shows DeSantis just three points back of Donald Trump, 38% to 35%. Nikki Haley has 8% support.

In Kansas, Trump leads 30% to 17% according to the Race to the White House average. Haley and Mike Pence have 9% each.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

