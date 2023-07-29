July 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis leaves ‘rapid response’ to the experts
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 29, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis to collect checks in Kansas City

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says media ‘smears’ First Lady because she is ‘effective’

Culture WarsHeadlines

Chris Christie rips Ron DeSantis for Florida teachings on slavery

DeSantis-Pushaw
'I'm not putting my time into it at all.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed his political team’s propensity for Twitter beefs this week.

During an interview with Megyn Kelly, the Florida Governor rejected the premise that his campaign was “too online,” while noting he delegates “rapid response” to staff.

“So, look, we have people that are doing this rapid response. I’m not putting my time into it at all. I mean, you know, they’re going and going back and forth. You know, there’s kind of a battle online. I’m not somebody who’s following that very closely. It’s just not my cup of tea.”

Kelly pushed back, noting that DeSantis described himself as the “commander” of the campaign during the interview.

“We have people shooting at us too online every single day,” DeSantis said, citing “manufactured online controversy” and saying there’s a “need to kind of push back on some of this stuff.”

Indeed, the meta-narrative sometimes obscures the larger story. Earlier this week, the Daily Mail ran a story detailing a flame war between advocates for Donald Trump and the campaign rapid response director, Christina Pushaw, depicting her as pro-cannabis and out of sync with the anti-weed Governor.

For his part, DeSantis doesn’t think the issue of whether his campaign is “too online” matters to voters in early states.

“I think that there’s a place for that. But ultimately, you know, the people in Iowa and New Hampshire, they’re not following the latest Twitter war, they’re following what’s going on in their lives.”

The Governor’s official operation and political team have often engaged reporters and commentators in a bare-knuckled manner that matches his own political pugnacity. But as DeSantis tells it, the correlation happens without his input.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis to collect checks in Kansas City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories