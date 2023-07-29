Ron DeSantis leaves ‘rapid response’ to the experts

Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed his political team’s propensity for Twitter beefs this week.

During an interview with Megyn Kelly, the Florida Governor rejected the premise that his campaign was “too online,” while noting he delegates “rapid response” to staff.

“So, look, we have people that are doing this rapid response. I’m not putting my time into it at all. I mean, you know, they’re going and going back and forth. You know, there’s kind of a battle online. I’m not somebody who’s following that very closely. It’s just not my cup of tea.”

Kelly pushed back, noting that DeSantis described himself as the “commander” of the campaign during the interview.

“We have people shooting at us too online every single day,” DeSantis said, citing “manufactured online controversy” and saying there’s a “need to kind of push back on some of this stuff.”

Indeed, the meta-narrative sometimes obscures the larger story. Earlier this week, the Daily Mail ran a story detailing a flame war between advocates for Donald Trump and the campaign rapid response director, Christina Pushaw, depicting her as pro-cannabis and out of sync with the anti-weed Governor.

For his part, DeSantis doesn’t think the issue of whether his campaign is “too online” matters to voters in early states.

“I think that there’s a place for that. But ultimately, you know, the people in Iowa and New Hampshire, they’re not following the latest Twitter war, they’re following what’s going on in their lives.”

The Governor’s official operation and political team have often engaged reporters and commentators in a bare-knuckled manner that matches his own political pugnacity. But as DeSantis tells it, the correlation happens without his input.