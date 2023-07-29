July 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says media ‘smears’ First Lady because she is ‘effective’

A.G. GancarskiJuly 29, 20233min2

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Chris Christie rips Ron DeSantis for Florida teachings on slavery

HeadlinesOrlando

Black fraternity moves convention from Orlando due to ‘harmful, racist, and insensitive’ Ron DeSantis policies

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says ‘institutional advantages’ will help him communicate as POTUS

Ron Casey DeSantis Iowa
'If she was not a force to be reckoned with, they would not waste time on her.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t enjoy hearing the media attacking First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Yet during a recent interview, he contextualized the so-called “smear” campaign against her as proof that she is “over the target” and “effective.”

“I don’t mind the criticism to me,” DeSantis told Megyn Kelly this week.

“Like I know people that don’t want me to succeed or not going to say good things. That’s just the reality. That’s just how it is. It’s par for the course. It’s not as easy seeing it with your wife just because clearly this is a good person. You know, she’s a good mother, has been a great First Lady. and they just don’t like the fact that she’s effective.”

“They don’t like the fact that she’s speaking to issues that really do resonate and they view her as a threat to their political ambitions. And so what do they do? They try to smear her, they try to attack her for all these different things. But she and I though have come to the realization, if she was not doing a good job, if she was not a force to be reckoned with, they would not waste time on her.”

The Governor went on to explain further how Casey DeSantis translates to national audiences.

“So in some respects, it’s confirmation that she’s over the target and when you’re over the target, you’re taking flack and that’s just the nature of it. So I don’t like to see it, but I also understand that they’re seeing what so many people in Florida have seen. She’s a very dynamic, very strong, very inspirational woman and there’s a lot of moms out there that are, that she’s going to resonate with.”

DeSantis has commented before on how media frames his wife, including suggesting she would be on the cover of fashion magazines if she were liberal. While he didn’t repeat that to Kelly, what’s clear from his comments that ran Friday is that, just as was the case with Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton more than 30 years ago, the First Couple is a package.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChris Christie rips Ron DeSantis for Florida teachings on slavery

2 comments

  • M. Mouse

    July 29, 2023 at 3:44 pm

    Gosh, our little man sure can play the victim!

    Reply

  • My Take

    July 29, 2023 at 3:45 pm

    I have seen claims that she is really in charge and also is a source of some (much?) of the hate. The latter could be a smear . . . if untrure.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories