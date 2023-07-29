Ron DeSantis says media ‘smears’ First Lady because she is ‘effective’

Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t enjoy hearing the media attacking First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Yet during a recent interview, he contextualized the so-called “smear” campaign against her as proof that she is “over the target” and “effective.”

“I don’t mind the criticism to me,” DeSantis told Megyn Kelly this week.

“Like I know people that don’t want me to succeed or not going to say good things. That’s just the reality. That’s just how it is. It’s par for the course. It’s not as easy seeing it with your wife just because clearly this is a good person. You know, she’s a good mother, has been a great First Lady. and they just don’t like the fact that she’s effective.”

“They don’t like the fact that she’s speaking to issues that really do resonate and they view her as a threat to their political ambitions. And so what do they do? They try to smear her, they try to attack her for all these different things. But she and I though have come to the realization, if she was not doing a good job, if she was not a force to be reckoned with, they would not waste time on her.”

The Governor went on to explain further how Casey DeSantis translates to national audiences.

“So in some respects, it’s confirmation that she’s over the target and when you’re over the target, you’re taking flack and that’s just the nature of it. So I don’t like to see it, but I also understand that they’re seeing what so many people in Florida have seen. She’s a very dynamic, very strong, very inspirational woman and there’s a lot of moms out there that are, that she’s going to resonate with.”

DeSantis has commented before on how media frames his wife, including suggesting she would be on the cover of fashion magazines if she were liberal. While he didn’t repeat that to Kelly, what’s clear from his comments that ran Friday is that, just as was the case with Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton more than 30 years ago, the First Couple is a package.