Chris Christie rips Ron DeSantis for Florida teachings on slavery

Yet another Republican presidential contender is ripping Florida’s Governor for the state’s new standards on teaching what happened during slavery.

During a Fox News interview with Neil Cavuto, Chris Christie said he aligned with Sen. Tim Scott’s take on Ron DeSantis and his treatment of the state’s 216-page set of guidelines governing classroom instruction on Black history.

The newly approved rules include teaching middle school students “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“I think that what they’ve done is wrong and worse yet, what I really criticized Governor DeSantis for was when he said ‘I didn’t have anything to do with it and I didn’t know anything about it,'” Christie said. “Well, that’s not leadership. You know, that’s looking out at what’s going on in your state and saying you’re not responsible when you’re the Governor.”

In Utah eight days ago, DeSantis contended that the Florida Department of Education “got a lot of scholars together to do a lot of standards and a lot of different things,” creating what he called “the most robust standards in African American history probably anywhere in the country.”

He also told reporters to ask the Board of Education about the “robust” standards, saying ““I didn’t do it. I wasn’t involved in it.”

Scott critiqued DeSantis after a rally Thursday in Ankeny, Iowa

“What slavery was really about was separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating. So I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for President — would appreciate that.”

“People have bad days,” Scott continued. “Sometimes they regret what they say. And we should ask them again to clarify their positions.”

DeSantis sidestepped Scott’s criticism, meanwhile, preferring to focus on Vice President Kamala Harris. Time will tell if Christie gets the same response.