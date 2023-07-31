Ron DeSantis doesn’t think he’s hurt by ‘juvenile insults’ from Donald Trump

Florida’s Governor says he believes Republican voters will rise above the “juvenile insults” put forth by his leading opponent in the 2024 race for President.

After an event in Rye, New Hampshire, Ron DeSantis said Donald Trump’s continued put-downs are only helping him.

“When he hits me with the juvenile insults, I think that helps me,” DeSantis told WMUR. “I don’t think voters like that. I think they look at it and they realize, like, you know what, that’s not effective. And so, I don’t think it’s effective. So I actually don’t mind that at all. I think it’s just a reminder why there’s so many millions of voters who will never vote for him going forward.”

Whether voters will vote for Trump going forward remains to be seen, but polls suggest Trump’s attacks on DeSantis, who he often calls “DeSanctus” or “DeSanctimonious,” haven’t hurt the former President yet.

A survey from The New York Times and Siena College released Monday shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 54% to 17% in a crowded field, where no other candidate surpasses 3% support. In a hypothetical two-person race, Trump leads DeSantis 62% to 31%.