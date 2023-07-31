Ron DeSantis doesn’t think he’s hurt by ‘juvenile insults’ from Donald Trump

Florida’s Governor says he believes Republican voters will rise above the “juvenile insults” put forth by his leading opponent in the 2024 race for President.
After an event in Rye, New Hampshire, Ron DeSantis said Donald Trump’s continued put-downs are only helping him.
“When he hits me with the juvenile insults, I think that helps me,” DeSantis told WMUR. “I don’t think voters like that. I think they look at it and they realize, like, you know what, that’s not effective. And so, I don’t think it’s effective. So I actually don’t mind that at all. I think it’s just a reminder why there’s so many millions of voters who will never vote for him going forward.”
Whether voters will vote for Trump going forward remains to be seen, but polls suggest Trump’s attacks on DeSantis, who he often calls “DeSanctus” or “DeSanctimonious,” haven’t hurt the former President yet.
A survey from The New York Times and Siena College released Monday shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 54% to 17% in a crowded field, where no other candidate surpasses 3% support. In a hypothetical two-person race, Trump leads DeSantis 62% to 31%.
5 comments
Sonja Fitch
July 31, 2023 at 8:55 am
Poor delusional Desantis. Of course that juvenile rhetoric from Trump sticks to Desantis. Cause Desantis is a looooossser!
Dont Say FLA
July 31, 2023 at 8:58 am
Rhonda is right. I do not love Trump’s insults of Rhonda.
Trump’s insults are boring. Considering the material he has to work with, Trump’s insults of Rhonda are too tame and very lame.
When it comes to mockability, Rhonda is the gift that never stop giving.
Trump, listen to Melania and Be Best. Take my advice. You could at least sing that line from that old Grease movie that Olivia Newton famously sang: “Look at me I’m Rhonda Dee” and follow it with something Rhonda specific such as, for example, “Flyin’ Spix to Martha’s Vee”
MAGAs Shall Rise Again
July 31, 2023 at 9:08 am
Did a Ron staffer tell Ron that using the word “rise” will secretly invoke the phrase “The South Shall Rise Again,” suddenly winning over all the MAGA voters?
As is frequently reported, Ron’s staffers sure do seem to hate him. Or is it Casey. Somebody hates Ron. Oh… Everybody hates Ron.
Ron is right
July 31, 2023 at 9:28 am
Ron is correct that Trump’s juvenile insults do no harm to Ron’s campaign. Ron’s campaign is already dead and buried.
At this point Ron’s only in it for his own ego.
Apparently his ego requires more bruising.
Tom
July 31, 2023 at 9:28 am
Juvenile insults are all they have. Maybe, if they had a policy on something, anything actually, there might be room for some adult conversation but that isn’t likely to happen any time soon. What a clown show.