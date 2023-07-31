Donald Trump camp takes shot at Ron DeSantis’ economic record

Ahead of a press conference in which Ron DeSantis pushes a plan known as “DEI” or the “Declaration of Economic Independence,” the Donald Trump camp is offering a preemptive countermessage.

The Make America Great Again PAC claims that DeSantis has “abandoned the state of Florida to fly on private jets and speak to dwindling crowds.” The broadside attacks the Governor’s performance related to homeowners insurance, “massive spending increases,” previous support for a “national sales tax,” “favors for favored lobbyists and political contributors,” and the Governor’s “globalist trade record.”

Regarding the state’s insurance crisis, the PAC notes that rates are expected to jump up 40% this year and have more than doubled since DeSantis took office.

Supporting its contention that DeSantis should be handling that rather than a national campaign, MAGA Inc. quotes U.S. Rep. Greg Steube saying this “major crisis for Floridians” results from “the state’s top elected official failing to focus on (and be present in) Florida.”

Regarding spending, Team Trump quotes Florida Taxwatch asserting that the state’s budget has jumped 28.6% in the last three years.

The “national sales tax” canard has been pushed by the Trump operation before. PolitiFact says that claim is “half true” even though DeSantis was one of “multiple co-sponsors of the Fair Tax Act in 2013, 2015 and 2017.” As Governor, DeSantis has not spoken out in favor of that taxing scheme, which would replace income tax as currently constructed.

The hit also claims that DeSantis helped Florida Power & Light raise rates, and that the Governor facilitated steering $92 million in COVID-19 stimulus funds for an interchange backed by megadonor Mori Hosseini.

Regarding the Governor’s “globalist trade record,” the Trump operation produces quotes from 2018 saying he didn’t back “tariffs,” then a quote where DeSantis lauds the former President for being “tough on China.”

We’ve reached out to the DeSantis campaign for comments on these assertions, but didn’t hear back before publication. If they respond, we will update.