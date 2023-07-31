Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.31.23

Good Monday morning.

Welcome to the world — Fundraiser Alicia Pardo of Pardo Consulting Group and Biden 2020 alum (among others) and Mark McCullough, strategic communications specialist for AFSCME, welcomed their second daughter to the world Thursday morning. Gianna Danielle McCullough was born at 12:16 a.m. at 6 lb. 12 oz.

Medicare turned 58 on Sunday, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is marking the occasion with a new ad targeting U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

“FL Memories” hits the first-term Republican’s record on Medicare and Social Security, specifically his much-maligned plan to sunset all federal programs in five years unless lawmakers vote to renew it — in effect, critics note, popular entitlement programs would constantly be on the chopping block.

“You’ve got memories with Rick Scott. Remember his radical plan to take away your Medicare? It would devastate millions of Florida seniors and drive costs sky high,” the ad narrator says.

“When asked about the pain he’d cause seniors, Scott said: ‘I’d like to apologize to absolutely nobody.’ His plan would end Social Security too, taking away what you’ve earned over a lifetime. You can’t trust Rick Scott. He’s a threat to your Medicare.”

DSCC said the ad will be backed by a five-figure digital buy targeting older voters on Meta platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram.

“First Scott oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in America’s history, then he spent months crafting and bragging about his signature plan to gut Medicare and Social Security, policies that would spike the cost of health care and prescription drugs for Florida seniors,” DSCC representative Maeve Coyle said in a news release.

“He was already unlikeable and unpopular — and his attacks on Medicare will give Floridians even more reason to vote him out of office in 2024.”

Multiple Democrats are vying to unseat Scott next year, most notably Phil Ehr, a Navy veteran who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020. Ehr’s campaign touted $500,000 in first-week fundraising, though Scott’s campaign has plenty of money in the bank — about $3 million — and the incumbent has opened his personal checkbook in every campaign he’s run thus far.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

The Florida Farm Bureau Federation is welcoming Andrew Walmsley back into the fold as its new Director of Legislative Affairs.

Walmsley is rejoining FBFF after working as Senior Director of Government Affairs for the American Farm Bureau in Washington D.C., where he led the farm policy team, focusing on energy, climate, transportation and biotechnology issues. He previously worked as FBFF’s Assistant Director of Agricultural Policy from 2006-2011.

In his new role, Walmsley will manage FBFF’s state and federal advocacy efforts in Florida.

“Florida Farm Bureau welcomes Andrew Walmsley back to the Sunshine State,” said FBFF President Jeb S. Smith. “Andrew’s policy expertise and robust legislative experience will provide a strong voice in Tallahassee and Washington D.C. for Florida’s farmers and ranchers.”

Walmsley holds over a decade of policy experience in the nation’s capital, where he established the Farm Bill for America’s Families campaign and founded and chaired the Farmers for a Sustainable Future Coalition.

Walmsley held leadership roles on the Agricultural Transportation Work Group, the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance, the Agricultural Biotech Alliance, the Coalition for Safe and Affordable Food and the Rail Customer Coalition. He also served as an adviser to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

—SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@ElonMusk: Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend.

Tweet, tweet:

You don’t see this everyday: Trump’s campaign manager, Susie Wiles, is manning the doors, handing out caucus commitment cards to the former president’s supporters at the @IowaGOP Lincoln Day Dinner. pic.twitter.com/aDVvz6tcg8 — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 29, 2023

—@JDVance1: The “(Donald) Trump paid $40m in legal fees” attack is so lame. I have good friends who did nothing wrong who had their legal fees paid by Save America PAC. Would you rather they throw all of their employees under a bus?

—@RonDeSantis: To the Left, citizenship is meaningless. Illinois is now letting illegal aliens become police officers. In Florida, we took action to combat the harms of (President Joe) Biden’s border crisis. We also value our citizen officers who serve and protect our communities. As President, I will restore American sovereignty. No illegal alien should have authority over any American citizen. It is a sad commentary on the state of America that this is even a debate.

Tweet, tweet:

DeSantis stayed late tonight to greet supporters, and in general hustled around quite a bit the last two days in Iowa — including for the kind of humble retail politics stops that some political observers previously doubted he’d embrace. (i.e. a dozen vets today in a remote area) pic.twitter.com/qw9via8uV0 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) July 29, 2023

—@PatrickRuffini: Echoes of the 2007 JJ? Time will tell, but this and the fight with Kamala (Harris) suggest (Gov. Ron) DeSantis regaining his footing.

Tweet, tweet:

A perfect New England Day for the No B.S. BBQ with ⁦@RonDeSantis⁩ & Ambassador Scott Brown #RD24 pic.twitter.com/l99eL3RPqr — Kelly Kundinger (@Kelly_Kundinger) July 30, 2023

—@MaryEllenKlas: Coincidence that FDLE airplane typically used to transport Gov. Ron DeSantis on state business was used for “flight training” to travel to New Hampshire at the same time as one of his presidential campaign appearances?

—@JimmyPatronis: Is Biden protecting Hunter because he loves him? OR is he keeping Hunter close, and working with the DOJ to put these issues to bed, because he doesn’t want his erratic, drug-abusing, son spilling the beans on how they made all their money?

— TOP STORIES —

“Ron DeSantis rocked by Black Republican revolt over slavery comments” via Brakkton Booker of POLITICO — The bitter fight between DeSantis and Rep. Byron Donalds over a line about slavery in the state’s revised African American history standards is infuriating several prominent Black conservatives.

They fear the issue will play into Democrats’ characterization of Republicans as favoring a whitewashing of American history. Most saw it as an unforced error at a time when Black Republicans feel they’ve been making significant strides within the party.

“It raises eyebrows,” said Diante Johnson, president of the Black Conservative Federation, who is supporting Trump’s presidential campaign. “Ron DeSantis is not the candidate for Black conservatives and that’s what [he] constantly, constantly exhibits to us.”

The revised guidelines require educators to instruct middle schoolers that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Donalds, who largely praised the guidelines as “good, robust and accurate,” took issue with the idea of “personal benefit” and said that part is “wrong and needs to be adjusted.” Donalds supported DeSantis for Governor but backed Trump in the Presidential Primary.

That prompted an onslaught from the DeSantis camp. Christina Pushaw, the director of rapid response for the DeSantis presidential campaign, mused, “Did Kamala Harris write this tweet?” referencing the Vice President’s recent trip to Florida, in which she denounced the new standards.

DeSantis dug in, disparaging his fellow Republican with one of the worst insults one can lob: comparing him to a Democrat. “Are you going to side with Kamala Harris and liberal media outlets or are you going to side with the state of Florida?”

To some prominent Black Republicans, it was a DeSantis misstep. And one that comes as his campaign is attempting to jump-start its flagging operation.

“Byron Donalds against DeSantis administration over Black history standards” via Nikki Ross of the Fort Myers News-Press — Donalds, the only Black Republican member of Florida’s congressional delegation, took to social media over newly adopted teaching standards that will have Florida middle school students learning some African Americans benefited from slavery. Donalds, who has publicly endorsed Trump, posted to his professional X account in a tweet on Wednesday that while the new African American history standards in Florida are good, robust and accurate “the attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted.” “That obviously wasn’t the goal & I have faith that FLDOE (Florida Department of Education) will correct this,” Donalds said in his tweet.

—”GOP candidate Will Hurd slams DeSantis’ defense of Florida’s slavery curriculum” via Summer Concepcion of NBC News



— THE TRAIL —

“Donald Trump and DeSantis collide for first time in Iowa, as fortunes diverge” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Trump’s rivals have long circled Iowa as the early state where Mr. Trump, who finished a disappointing second in the 2016 Iowa Caucuses, might be most vulnerable in 2024. But although some influential leaders have signaled their eagerness for an alternative, Trump arrived on Friday for one of his episodic visits as the undisputed front-runner as Republicans look past his political and legal liabilities. “Six months ago, you would have said there were two tiers: Trump and DeSantis, and then everyone else,” Craig Robinson, an Iowa Republican strategist, said. Now, he said, “You have Donald Trump in a tier by himself and you have everyone else trying to be the alternative to Trump.”

“Iowa conservatives praise DeSantis ‘reboot’ amid campaign struggles” via Timothy Nerozzi of Fox News — DeSantis scooped up endorsements from multiple state GOP politicians, attempting to cement a new start to his struggling campaign. “The Lincoln Dinner showed that Republicans have a deep bench of great candidates for President in 2024 compared to the train wreck offered by Democrats. Iowans will have a difficult choice for caucusing,” said Iowa State Rep. Bill Gustoff. “But Gov. DeSantis knocked it out of the park in his short speech packed with a long list of plans to put the country back on track, complete with a record of accomplishment to show why he’s the one to get the job done.” “Ron DeSantis had an awesome, energetic speech last night that offered a positive vision for the future,” said Iowa State Rep. Dan Gehlbach.

“Tim Scott criticizes DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa” via Meg Kinnard and Hannah Fingerhut of The Associated Press — U.S. Sen. Scott has criticized DeSantis for supporting new standards that require teachers to instruct middle school students that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.” “What slavery was really about was separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating,” Scott, the sole Black Republican in the Senate, said. “So, I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for President — would appreciate that.” “People have bad days,” Scott added. “Sometimes they regret what they say. And we should ask them again to clarify their positions.”

“DeSantis: GOP will lose in 2024 if it’s referendum on ‘what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago’” via Rachel Scott, Hannah Demissie, Will McDuffie, and Christopher Donato of ABC News — DeSantis said the 2024 Elections need to be a referendum on Biden and not focus on Trump’s legal troubles as another potential indictment looms over the former President. “If the election becomes a referendum on what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago, we are not going to win,” DeSantis said in an interview at one of his campaign stops in Iowa. “We got to focus on what the people are looking for in terms of their futures and I just think in 2024, we won’t, we can’t have distractions,” DeSantis said. DeSantis dialed in on the weaponization of government when asked directly about new allegations that Trump sought to delete video evidence in the classified documents case.

On one hand — “The DeSantis donor class’s wandering eye” via Tara Palmeri of Puck — After assessing days of leaked memos and background quotes promising a great reset, those heavily invested in the DeSantasy are now wondering if it’s time to jump ship, and to whom. “It’s still a two-person race,” said Canary CEO Dan Eberhart, a former Trump donor who bundled and maxed out to DeSantis. “DeSantis needs to make a shift and make a decisive showing in Iowa or it’s going to be a one-man race. He’s spending too much and needs to adjust.” He continued: “He needs to tell voters what he’s going to do for them and drop a lot of the culture war stuff.” But just based on his four-day schedule in New Hampshire this (past) weekend, I don’t see a great pivot and neither do the party leaders and activists that I’ve spoken to recently.

On the other — “DeSantis is quietly building a powerful number of endorsements” via Ewan Palmer of Newsweek — On Monday, the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down said that around two-dozen current and former officials in Nevada have endorsed DeSantis in his bid for the White House, including state Senators. DeSantis also managed to get the endorsements of key officials in Utah, inducing the state’s Senate President Stuart Adams. The Governor attended a private fundraiser in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 21. He is overwhelmingly behind Trump in the polls, but it’s early days, and the Governor had already won the backing of more than 250 state lawmakers in Florida, Georgia and Iowa. DeSantis’ team has said that purposely going after the endorsements of state lawmakers would be a way to appeal to voters on a grassroots level as the Governor hopes to boost his floundering campaign.

—“DeSantis unveils sheriffs’ endorsements as he looks to jump-start Iowa campaign” via Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register

“Does DeSantis have a Florida problem? Trump dominates in the Sunshine State.” via Lori Roza of The Washington Post — The warning signs were there even before DeSantis stepped onto the stage at a luxury hotel near Miami. Ticket sales for the local Republican Party’s biggest annual fundraiser were down by two-thirds. One group of reliable supporters skipped the event entirely. When DeSantis arrived at the gathering in early July, he gave what two people who attended described as a familiar and lackluster speech. That evening offered a snapshot into a conundrum for the DeSantis campaign: While the Governor runs on a platform to “make America Florida,” his support in the Sunshine State is showing signs of teetering. The Governor’s uphill battle in his own state is a troubling sign at a moment when his campaign is struggling to regain momentum.

—”DeSantis drops to third place in GOP presidential prediction market” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

— MORE 2024 —

“Trump threatens Republicans who don’t help him exact vengeance” via Neil Vigdor of The New York Times — Trump lashed out at Republicans in Congress while campaigning in Pennsylvania on Saturday, threatening members of his party who do not share his appetite for pursuing corruption investigations against Biden and his family and for retribution. In a litany of grievances about his deepening legal woes and the direction of the country, the twice-indicted former President cast GOP holdouts as meek during a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, criticizing their response to what he described as politically motivated prosecutions against him. “The Republicans are very high class,” he said. “You’ve got to get a little bit lower class.” And then Trump put party members on notice. “Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democratic fraud should be immediately Primaried,” said Trump.

“Trump PAC has spent more than $40 million on legal costs this year for himself, others” via Josh Dawsey, Devlin Barrett and Spencer S. Hsu of The Washington Post — Trump’s political group spent more than $40 million on legal costs in the first half of 2023 to defend Trump, his advisers and others. Save America, the former President’s PAC, is expected to disclose about $40.2 million in legal spending in a filing expected Monday, said the people familiar with the filing, who like others interviewed spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss information that has not been made public.

—“Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida” via Mike Schendier of The Associated Press

—“Tensions flare as California GOP gives Trump a boost by overhauling state Primary rules” via Seema Mehtha of the Los Angeles Times

— Not a lot of toss-ups: Florida, once considered a must-win swing state, is no longer a tossup. Cook Political Report’s race ratings for the Electoral College next year show just four states — Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — as toss-ups. In fact, 80% of states have voted the same way in at least the past four presidential elections, according to analyst Ron Brownstein. Other states to watch with a “very narrow playing field” include Michigan and Nevada, which lean blue, and red-ish North Carolina.

— DOWN BALLOT —

—”While DeSantis struggles with his run for President, who’s next for Florida Governor?” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network

You think? — “Republicans dominate in Florida. Abortion and pot could change that.” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — National Democrats had all but written off Florida as a lost cause — a former purple state turned solid red by the MAGA movement and DeSantis. But key party leaders in the state are confident that citizen initiatives dealing with abortion rights and recreational marijuana legalization could fuel turnout and boost the party’s chances. When Democrats gathered in Miami Beach this month to raise money and strategize about 2024, they were buzzing about the prospect of what such high-profile citizen initiatives could mean. Republicans, they said, could suddenly find themselves at a disadvantage. The big victories by Republicans also highlighted another major problem: an enthusiasm gap that could continue to haunt Democrats as they enter the crucial presidential election.

“Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried to start voter-registration tour in DeLand Wednesday” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Fried and Executive Director Phillip Jerez will speak to Volusia Democrats at an event in DeLand, starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. “It was an intentional choice to kick off the tour in Volusia County,” said Susanne Raines, Volusia Democrats’ State Committee member. “The Chair is going to come here and meet with the local Democrats to get us confident that the state party is going to support us.” Statewide, Democrats have seen an advantage in voter registration as recently as 2021 but now trail Republicans by 541,798 voters as of June 30. In Volusia County, there are 40,000 more Republicans than Democrats. Raines believes many people are “very unhappy with a lot of the things going on in Tallahassee,” leaving an opportunity for Democrats to make gains.

“Florida’s befuddling new voting laws all but guarantee widespread chaos in next year’s elections” via Noreen Marcus of Florida Bulldog — Floridians of every political persuasion who want to vote or help get out the vote in the 2024 elections must navigate a bog of confounding and scary new rules, courtesy of DeSantis’s administration. The restrictive laws complicate voting by mail, add stumbling blocks to voter registration and criminalize voluntary efforts to increase voting. The laws strike hardest at minorities who rely on voting assistance, said Cecile Scoon, co-President of the League of Women Voters of Florida.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis promises to prosecute Anthony Fauci if elected President” via Caroline Downey of the National Review — The Governor said the former White House chief medical adviser misled the public about the severity of COVID and the efficacy of mitigation measures. Asked whether he would prosecute Fauci if he were elected, DeSantis replied emphatically: “Yes!” “He is guilty of lying before Congress.” DeSantis pointed out that “one of the problems we have in D.C.” is that “bad jury pools” favor Democratic officials and disadvantage Republican officials during the accountability process. As a result of the skewed judicial situation there, “Fauci would be protected in that,” he said. “That would be a huge hurdle.”

“DeSantis says media ‘smears’ First Lady because she is ‘effective’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis doesn’t enjoy hearing the media attacking First Lady Casey DeSantis. Yet he contextualized the so-called “smear” campaign against her as proof that she is “over the target” and “effective.” “I don’t mind the criticism to me,” DeSantis told Megyn Kelly this week. “Like I know people that don’t want me to succeed or not going to say good things. That’s just the reality. That’s just how it is. It’s par for the course. It’s not as easy seeing it with your wife just because clearly this is a good person. You know, she’s a good mother, has been a great First Lady. and they just don’t like the fact that she’s effective.”

“District Attorney announces investigation of DeSantis migrant flights” via Graham Krewinghaus of the Cape Cod Times — Robert Galibois announced plans to investigate the DeSantis-ordered drop-off of about 50 South American migrants at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in September. … “l am aware that immigrants were tricked and fooled into boarding planes that ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard, a part of my jurisdiction,” Galibois said in a statement to the Times. “I believe this falls within my purview as District Attorney to investigate.” Galibois said it is his obligation to investigate “any potentially criminal activity” that occurs within his jurisdiction but that some of the information he seeks to review as part of his investigation falls outside his jurisdiction. He supports a similar investigation in California but said for a “full and proper investigation to occur, the Department of Justice must be involved.” He offered his full cooperation in such a probe.

“DeSantis confronted with his own Bud Light stance after legal threat” via James Bickerton of Newsweek — Kelly challenged DeSantis on his proposal to sue Bud Light’s parent company over the recent boycott of the brand over its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The podcast host questioned the Governor over the impact of the boycott on the beer brand’s value, which in turn hit the Florida pension fund. Kelly pointed out DeSantis had himself backed the Bud Light boycott, though he insisted this was just “a personal thing.”





— STATEWIDE —

“Judge rejects Disney’s request to toss state lawsuit” via David Kihara of POLITICO — A state judge on Friday denied Disney’s request to throw out a lawsuit seeking to nullify a loophole the entertainment giant used to wrestle back authority over its sprawling central Florida theme park. The legal fight centers on an agreement the California-based entertainment giant quietly made in February with a previous Board that had authority over Disney’s central Florida theme park. That agreement essentially gave control of the area back to Disney for decades — after the Florida Legislature moved to strip Disney of its autonomy.

“’Evade responsibility’: Disney rejects DeSantis’ attempt to remove himself from lawsuit” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — As quiet as a mouse? In the federal lawsuit against DeSantis, Mickey Mouse continues to be anything but. On Wednesday, Disney bashed DeSantis for his recent request for immunity from the case. “The Governor seeks to evade responsibility for his actions on a narrower ground, asserting that a Governor cannot be held officially liable for implementing, administering, and enforcing state laws that punish residents for political statements violating a state-prescribed speech code,” company attorneys wrote.

“New state education office boosts conservative school board members in Florida, emails show” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — A new office in the Florida Department of Education aims to “facilitate partnerships with district leaders,” but the director’s first months of work show interest in meeting mostly with conservative School Board members, records show, including Moms for Liberty members and those endorsed by DeSantis. “We would be happy to meet with the Conservative Coalition of School Board Members as a group to explore ways that our efforts may align,” wrote Terry Stoops, the new director, to a Volusia County School Board member on April 23. In another email, he shared his views of the previous night’s Orange County School Board meeting with Alicia Farrant, a Moms for Liberty member elected to the Board in November.

“Will Florida high schools offer AP psychology? It’s a definite maybe.” via Jeffrey Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Close to 30,000 Florida high school students are registered for the Advanced Placement psychology course in the coming school year. Whether they’ll get to take it remains to be seen. Officials from districts throughout Florida said they were confused about the course status because of state-level actions that appeared to conflict. In June, the College Board, which provides Advanced Placement courses, said it would not comply with the Department of Education’s mandate that lessons about gender identity and sexual orientation be removed. Department officials signaled that, without changes, the course would not be permitted. The course content, which had disappeared from the state’s CPALMS website on standards and course descriptions, reappeared soon after.

“State, feds OK more powerful tools to fight opioid overdoses” via Florida Politics — Florida is receiving more State Opioid Response Grant funding to purchase overdose-reversing drugs. The $120 million SOR infusion is to address unmet treatment needs and opioid overdose-related deaths through prevention, treatment, and recovery activities. That includes purchasing overdose-reversal drugs, such as naloxone, under the Narcan brand. According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement data, fentanyl — a compound 50 times more powerful than heroin — was responsible for 2,744 of the 3,959 opioid-related deaths (69%) reported last year. The potency of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are testing the limitations of Narcan. A recent study shows that in 78% of overdose treatment events where 4 mg Narcan was administered, two or more doses were needed. In 30% of cases, it took three or more doses.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Rick Scott wants answers if Air Force moves Special Forces command from Florida” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Federal officials from Florida are bracing for news that the U.S. military could move Special Forces out of the Panhandle. Scott said he was told only last weekend to prepare for news regarding Special Operations Command at Hurlburt Field, located in Okaloosa County. “We get a phone call, saying they want to talk to me,” Scott said. But he was told officials would not talk until Friday. That’s a day after the Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and just as lawmakers anticipate going into the August recess. “It seems a little suspect,” Scott said. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz said he and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio similarly received the same vague message.

“Matt Gaetz calls on Kevin McCarthy to create congressional Committee to investigate UFOs” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Gaetz issued a letter joined by Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, and Jared Moskowitz called on the Speaker to create a Select Committee with full subpoena power to investigate the federal government’s response to “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena” or UAPs, the government’s preferred term for “Unidentified Flying Objects” or UFOs. “This issue is much bigger than the news cycle: it represents a confluence of concerning governmental actions that indicates a lack of forthrightness on the part of the Pentagon and intelligence community,” the letter said. “No governmental program, no matter how sensitive, can be outside the view of Congress.”

“Members of Congress will tour Stoneman Douglas massacre site before demolition” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A bipartisan congressional delegation will tour the site of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, where 17 people were killed and 17 injured, before the building is torn down. “You will have the somber experience of touring Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the site of the deadliest high school shooting in our country’s history,” U.S. Reps. Moskowitz and Mario Díaz-Balart wrote in a letter to their colleagues inviting them to a private tour and a roundtable next month. Moskowitz, a Democrat and Stoneman Douglas graduate who represents Parkland, where the shooting took place, will lead the tour. Family members of victims have recently toured the building.

“Florida’s delegation wants farm bill to protect growers, benefits” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The farm bill is legislation Congress passes only twice a decade. As the August recess nears, lawmakers said they are braced for a battle to help Florida’s farmers and poor families who rely on federal benefits. “I believe that in Florida, we have the most to lose as a delegation if we don’t get this right,” said U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack. The Gainesville Republican is one of two Florida lawmakers sitting on the House Agriculture Committee, and the only member of the majority caucus. She expects to see draft legislation for the farm bill as soon as September. In the meantime, Cammack said voices in Florida’s agriculture community need to reach out and make their own policy and funding needs clear.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Judge rejects Miami voting map, adopts new boundaries that pose a problem for Joe Carollo” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — A federal judge has rejected the city of Miami’s attempt to redraw its voting map, instead adopting new district boundaries that are expected to shake up the political landscape heading into November’s Municipal Elections. On Sunday, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore ordered the city to implement a voting map that shifts the boundaries of Miami’s five Commission districts, including changes that impact who will vote in three races to elect Commissioners in Districts 1, 2 and 4 in November. In the new map, Commissioner Carollo’s Coconut Grove home is outside of his district and in Covo’s district. It’s unclear how soon Carollo would be required to move into his current District 3 to comply with city laws that require Commissioners to live inside the district they represent.

“‘Voter registration meltdown’: Democrats losing edge in Miami-Dade as Republicans gain” via Emma Janssen and Ana Claudia Chacin of the Miami Herald — Back when Florida was the nation’s premier political battleground, Democrats in the state had hundreds of thousands more registered voters than Republicans and a fairly simple formula for competing in presidential contests: run up the score in key metro areas like Miami-Dade County, and try to manage losses in the vast rural and exurban areas that stretch from the Panhandle to the Everglades. But a statewide surge in GOP voter registration gave Republicans an edge over Democrats for the first time and foreshadowed Gov. DeSantis’ 19-point victory in November. Democrats are rapidly losing their advantage in Miami-Dade, perhaps their most important market in Florida.

“Key West drag show performer challenging two-term incumbent in Monroe County’s HD 120” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Michael Elgin Travis, who performs as “Erika Rose” in Key West, has filed to challenge Republican incumbent, Rep. Jim Mooney in Monroe County’s House District 120. He said the inspiration to run for state office hit while he went to Tallahassee with friends to testify against the bill that later became law (SB 1438) — “Protection of Children.” The law criminalizes allowing children into live shows with “lewd” content. He said he’s not worried about taking on a two-term incumbent. “Either way, I win,” said the Key West Democrat. “I’ll either win the election or inspire others and let them know they are valued.”

“Miami, Florida Keys getting additional area code of ‘645′” via The Associated Press — Beginning next Friday, area customers who request new phone numbers will be assigned the “645” area code, the Florida Public Service Commission said Friday. The new area code will supplement the existing codes of “305” and “786″ which already are used for the Miami area and the Florida Keys. “While minimizing the impact to current customers, the Commission must plan for the continuing influx of new residents and businesses to the region — a testament to South Florida’s growing economy,” Andrew Giles Fay, the Commission Chair, said in a statement. “The new 645 area code will ensure that customer demand for new lines is met.”

“’Red flags on top of red flags’: Problems mount for UM athletics booster John Ruiz” via Ben Weider and Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Even by Miami standards, Ruiz has been living large. The brash attorney and entrepreneur has also become known as the sugar daddy of the University of Miami athletic program, making headlines for his company’s sponsorship of star players and bold proposals to build the university a new football stadium. But the high living might soon be ending. The Miami Herald has learned that Ruiz and his health insurance claims company LifeWallet, previously known as MSP Recovery, are the target of federal civil and criminal investigations. The ongoing federal probes mark an unprecedented level of trouble for the one-time TV host whose business practices and outsized lifestyle evoke comparisons to Trump.

“Miami’s cherished, historic Freedom Tower shut down for a $25 million restoration” via Andres Viglucci of the Miami Herald — For 98 years, the Freedom Tower has stood as a symbol of Miami, a cherished, unifying landmark in a city of constant change. Now it’s shutting down. But fear not, the closure is only temporary, and all for the better. Miami Dade College is embarking on a badly needed $25 million renovation of the tower, a national historic landmark and one of the few buildings in the city that fully deserves the overused label of “iconic.” The two-year rehabilitation project, which entails extensive structural and other interior repairs as well as a top-to-bottom exterior restoration, won’t change the tower’s heavily ornamented Mediterranean appearance, inside or out, nor its role as the home of the college’s Museum of Art and Design and administration for the school’s renowned cultural programs.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Training deputies violated rules against having sex with a recruit, according to Volusia Sheriff” via John Dunbar and Patricio G. Balona of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Two training deputies in the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office resigned during an investigation over allegations that they were having sexual relations with a recruit, according to an email sent to staff by Sheriff Mike Chitwood and posted anonymously on Instagram. Although the instructors, Deputy Enmanuel Pena and Deputy Sean McRae resigned, they still face possible sanctions, Chitwood said in a telephone interview. “You have probably heard rumors about inappropriate behavior by some former instructors at our Training Academy,” the Sheriff’s email reads. “I just want to address this subject once and for all and put it to rest.”

“Bethune-Cookman interim president departs, is replaced by ‘Acting’ President William Berry” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Without a public announcement, Bethune-Cookman University has turned to a new leader, the third temporary president in as many years following the abrupt departure of E. LaBrent Chrite in March 2021. Berry, who had served as provost since just before Chrite’s exit, was named “acting president,” according to an email from Karen Parks, executive director of marketing and communications. Berry replaced Lawrence Drake, who apparently informed the board of trustees via letter on Jan. 17 of his intent to leave after his contract ended on June 30. The university has not confirmed the authenticity of that letter, which was provided to The News-Journal by a non-university official in February.

— LOCAL: TB —

“What the Supreme Court’s Clean Water Act decision means for Tampa Bay” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — It was common for raw sewage and bloated dead fish to float atop Tampa’s waterways decades ago. The water was so vile that the area smelled like sulfur. A combination of federal protections, local ordinances and grassroots efforts helped clean Tampa Bay’s waterways by the 1990s. Now, a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling has some environmentalists concerned about the Clean Water Act, the federal law that underpins water quality across the country. They are raising alarms about the Supreme Court’s May decision in Sackett v. EPA, which changed the definition of a protected wetland. That narrowed wetlands protection under the Clean Water Act to exempt “isolated wetlands.”

“St. Petersburg Mayor remarks on employee survey after anonymous emails” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Mayor Ken Welch late Friday belatedly acknowledged the results of an employee survey conducted earlier this year that included a number of negative comments about the atmosphere within the city’s fire department. Welch said the city “recommits” to fostering a positive workplace culture. City spokesperson Erica Riggins said officials received a 240-page report on the survey, with data and recommendations from Inclusivity LLC, around the July Fourth holiday. “As with any large employer, we received positive and negative feedback that varied across 35 departments and multiple shifts spanning a 24-hour period, 7-days a week,” Welch wrote. “From beginning to end, we applied an equity lens to the survey process.”

“Cathie Wood to keynote 2023 Florida Automated Vehicles Summit” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — ARK Investment Management founder, CEO and Chief Information Officer Wood will serve as keynote speaker at the 2023 Florida Automated Vehicles (FAV) Summit. For 10 years, the FAV Summit has assembled nationally recognized experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the state of autonomous and connected vehicle technologies, implementation opportunities, and challenges to integrate successfully within existing transportation networks. As a renowned investor, Wood has consistently demonstrated her exceptional ability to identify disruptive technologies and trends ahead of the curve, making her insights highly sought after, according to Summit organizers.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

Appointed — Lloyd “Jack” Husband III to the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners and John Rood (reappointed) to the Florida Prepaid College Board.

Assignment editors — Apalachee Center’s Community Hero Awards will honor Sen. Corey Simon, Reps. Jason Shoaf and Alison Tant, and Sheriff Walt McNeil: 1 p.m., 2634 Capital Circle, NE, Tallahassee.

“Insanity at Wakulla Springs” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — A majority of Wakulla Commissioners are racing ahead with zoning changes — while stifling public comment — which will allow a gas station to be built on top of one of the amazing underwater caves which supplies the crystal-clear water that makes Wakulla Springs so special. The awful plan calls for 16 gas pumps and petroleum storage tanks to be placed on top of a limestone cave that could collapse into a sinkhole at any time, spilling its contents into the pristine waters of Wakulla. This is insane. There is a long list of people who can stop this insanity: Wakulla County Manager David Edwards; Wakulla Commission Chair Ralph Thomas; State Rep. Shoaf and Sen. Simon; Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and DeSantis.

“‘Unbanned Book Club’ puts controversial kids’ volumes in Jacksonville readers’ hands” via Steve Patterson of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union — Duval County schools should open next month with something that was hard to find last school year: Books. But when kids want books that schools don’t allow, there’s a place for them to look now, too. “We don’t want there to ever be a lack of knowledge for any of our girls,” said Diamond Wallace, who oversees a girls’ mentorship program and helped spark the opening this Summer of the Unbanned Book Club, a small haven inside a Northside barbershop for books that are often challenged by school systems. Stocked with books donated by publishers HarperCollins and Penguin Random House, the project was launched here through the national Little Free Library network with hopes for replicating in other cities.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“New Sarasota County Commissioner Neil Rainford explains election bid for South County seat” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Rainford told members of the South Sarasota County Tiger Bay Club why he chose to succeed the late Nancy Detert as their County Commissioner, as well as why he’s running for a full term in south county’s District 3 instead of north county’s District 1, where he and his wife Amy already own a home. Responding to questions posed by moderator Laura Benson, Rainford said that he’s already become familiar with residents while working on campaigns for Republican candidates running for the Venice City Council, as well as successful County Commission campaigns for Ron Cutsinger, Joe Neunder and Al Maio, whom Neunder succeeded. “I pretty much knocked on most doors in Venice and North Port and Nokomis,” Rainford said, adding that he and his wife love Venice and want to buy a home on the island of Venice.

“DeSantis picks Bradenton broker with building industry ties to replace Commissioner Vanessa Baugh” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — DeSantis has appointed Raymond Turner to fill a vacancy left by Commissioner Baugh’s resignation from the Manatee County Commission. Turner, of Bradenton, has served on Manatee County’s Planning Commission since November. Baugh announced her sudden resignation from the board in June, noting that she intended to spend more time with her family. Starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, Turner will represent District 5, which includes Lakewood Ranch and parts of East Bradenton, on the Manatee Board of County Commissioners. The Governor’s Office said Turner is a real estate broker and owner of Turner Services, LLC, and Turner Real Estate Network.

“Manatee County officials deny funding to LGBTQ+ program for kids’ mental health” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County officials singled out and denied funding for an LGBTQ+ organization as they approved millions of dollars in funding for other community programs that support local children. Commissioner Amanda Ballard raised the issue, noting that she did not agree with a recommendation to fund a mental health counseling program for ALSO Youth, which provides resources to LGBTQ+ children in the area. Earlier this year, Ballard also pushed for restricted access to LGBTQ+ content in libraries. “In speaking with them, I was not convinced that the counseling they are going to provide will not be focused on helping or encouraging children into a gender transition or making them more uncomfortable with their gender situation,” Ballard said.

“New College of Florida nets record number of new students, but at academic cost” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Admissions data from New College of Florida shows that Interim President Richard Corcoran succeeded in his drive for a record number of incoming students this fall, largely driven by student-athlete recruitment. However, increased enrollment came with a decrease in overall grade-point average and test scores, which had historically helped the school earn a national reputation as a top public liberal arts college. Overall, the average ACT and SAT scores for the incoming Fall class at New College were lower than the previous year. The same group’s overall GPA was also lower than in Fall 2022, according to data obtained by the Herald-Tribune and confirmed by the college.

— TOP OPINION —

“Try tolerance in a small town via David French” of The New York Times — The latest angry new controversy centers on a country song, Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town.”

But I don’t want to talk about Aldean’s song as much as I want to talk about small towns and the latest installment in our distressing tendency to pull everything into the American culture wars, including geography. America is now decades into the “Big Sort,” the name the journalist Bill Bishop has given to the tendency of like-minded Americans to cluster together. The dynamic is one of the dominant features of our politics and our culture. White, rural America is very, very red. Diverse, urban America is very, very blue.

The result is a series of starkly different experiences for different American populations that directly depends on whether you’re an outsider or an insider. And nowhere is that more apparent than in America’s small towns.

I have a different view of small towns, one based in part on how they sometimes treat those they perceive as outsiders. Because I’ve had that experience as well, and it can be grim enough that it makes you listen to Aldean’s song not as a silly, celebratory “bro-country” anthem, but rather as an exaggerated version of the exclusion and rejection that all too many people feel.

And that’s when I realized a truth that should have been blindingly obvious from the start: The measure of a community isn’t how it treats insiders, but rather how it treats outsiders.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis keeps failing the most basic test in politics: denouncing Nazis” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis’ campaign recently fired a staffer who reportedly either retweeted or made a video that included Nazi imagery superimposed onto the DeSantis’ face. Great. That’s a no-brainer. But where’s the denunciation that surely should accompany that news? We’re still waiting. It doesn’t matter much whether the staffer, former National Review writer Nate Hochman, made the video or just retweeted it on the @desantiscams account. The video shows DeSantis in front of the Florida state seal that morphs into a red wheel, called a sonnenrad, a symbol that was used in Nazi Germany and, today, by neo-Nazis and White supremacists. Silhouetted soldiers march toward DeSantis on both sides.

“With DeSantis reeling, what about Scott?” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times — The week was the worst yet for DeSantis, beginning with a campaign staff purge that featured a Nazi-symbol subplot and ending with the candidate doing damage control for his suggestion that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might run his Food and Drug Administration. The worst news for DeSantis was new polls out of Iowa showing Sen. Scott of South Carolina creeping up on him, with around 10% support, to the Governor’s roughly 15%. One of my arguments a week ago was that no other Republican, Scott included, had yet shown any capacity to build the support that even a stagnant DeSantis enjoys. But if the Governor falls into a sustained battle for second place, he’s probably finished, and Trump can probably just cruise.

—”Worried by Florida’s history standards? Check out its new dictionary!” via Alexandra Petri of The Washington Post

“Taxpayers will pay dearly for DeSantis’ bumpy excursions” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — How many Florida cops does it take to drive Ron DeSantis to a fundraiser? The answer is seven. Florida’s security-conscious Governor won’t answer this simple question, even though taxpayers are paying for it. We know the answer thanks to the people of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who still show an old-fashioned respect for public records and public information. Seven agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), traveling in four different SUVs apparently rented by the state at our expense, squired DeSantis to a small campaign event in Tennessee on Tuesday. That’s excessive. It’s outrageous. But it’s the norm for DeSantis, who has reshaped FDLE into his personal police force, with no resistance from a limp Legislature and an unquestioning Cabinet.

“Gaming mail-in voting in Florida another Trump-inflicted, DeSantis-enabled misadventure” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — So, here was Greg Gutfeld on Fox News this week: “It seems when everything in the game doesn’t go the way Dems want it to go, they’ll prefer to change the game, rather than trying to figure out how to win,” he said. “That happens with a lot of things, including elections.” If you voted by mail last year, the state of Florida unceremoniously canceled your pre-existing ballot request for the upcoming Presidential Election. That’s right. Gone by decree. If you want to vote by mail again, you’ve got to start from scratch and contact the elections office. Can’t blame the legislatively invisible Democrats in Florida for changing this “game” on mail-in voting rules.

“How to break up Disney” via Matt Stoller for POLITICO — The right and left disagree on much, but both think Disney is too powerful. And yet ultimately dominant corporate power rests on public legitimacy. If policymakers enact rules to break up Disney, as they have in the past with other entertainment industry giants, then that power evaporates. We’ve already seen a hint of that, with DeSantis passing laws stripping Disney of certain economic privileges, and with the striking creatives stopping the flow of new content to Disney’s streaming service. Despite the strike from the left and political assault from the right, Disney’s leadership remains relatively unfazed, because neither attack is enough to win on its own. Despite their mutual suspicions, the right and left will need to work together if they have any hope of securing real change.

“Proposed Miami Wilds theme park would devastate wildlife and gouge zoo visitors” via Lauren Jonaitis of the Miami Herald — Zoo Miami is one of Miami-Dade County’s most beloved public facilities. However, Miami-Dade County is about to make it more expensive to visit the zoo. The county entered into a lease agreement with politically connected developers who plan to build Miami Wilds, a proposed 27.5-acre theme park that will also include a retail complex and hotel, plus more than 40 acres of parking. The financial plan submitted by the park’s developers reveals they would charge both theme park and zoo visitors at least $9 to park. So, no more free parking for Miami-Dade County residents who visit the zoo. For families struggling to make ends meet, the proposed parking fee is significant; it may even put going to the zoo off limits. The average zoo admission is already nearly $84 for a family of four.

